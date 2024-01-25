Improved Candle Grip Helps Secure Tapered Candles to Prevent Fire Hazards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennie B. of Little River, CA is the creator of the Taper Grip, a non-skid insert used to hold a tapered candle straight and secure inside an opening. The material is placed on top of the opening for the candle holder, enabling the candle to be placed over top the hole to push the insert down into the candle and ultimately secure it in a stable position. The device surrounds the base of the candle and fills the gap between the edges of the holder, firmly holding it in place. The tool prevents the candle from moving when lit, reducing the chance of a fire hazard occurring if the candle is accidentally knocked over.
The device is comprised of a non-skid, rubber or silicone-like material that is cut into 1.25-inch round circles. The user would place the round material onto the top of the taper candle holder opening. He/she then places the tapered candle over the hole and pushes the candle with one motion into the hole, allowing the candle to be snug and secure in the tapered candle holder. The non-skid circle fills the gap between the candle and edge of the holder to ensure it remains straight and stable while lit.
Tapered candles are a classic and elegant choice for various occasions, including formal dinners, weddings, and special events—some people may just enjoy their aesthetic and utilize them around their homes. Tapered candles have a slender and elongated shape, with the width gradually decreasing from the base to the tip. The slender design can make it difficult to keep the candle stable and secure in a standard holder as it burns.
Trends in the event planning, interior design, and home styling industries are dynamic and constantly evolving due to the creation of new and innovative products. Tapered candles, being a classic and versatile choice for various occasions, have a consistent presence in the market. The Taper Grip offers a much safer and more secure method of stabilizing these types of candles. Users can add a touch of sophistication and ambiance to different settings with their tapered candles and the Taper Grip.
Jennie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Taper Grip product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Taper Grip can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The device is comprised of a non-skid, rubber or silicone-like material that is cut into 1.25-inch round circles. The user would place the round material onto the top of the taper candle holder opening. He/she then places the tapered candle over the hole and pushes the candle with one motion into the hole, allowing the candle to be snug and secure in the tapered candle holder. The non-skid circle fills the gap between the candle and edge of the holder to ensure it remains straight and stable while lit.
Tapered candles are a classic and elegant choice for various occasions, including formal dinners, weddings, and special events—some people may just enjoy their aesthetic and utilize them around their homes. Tapered candles have a slender and elongated shape, with the width gradually decreasing from the base to the tip. The slender design can make it difficult to keep the candle stable and secure in a standard holder as it burns.
Trends in the event planning, interior design, and home styling industries are dynamic and constantly evolving due to the creation of new and innovative products. Tapered candles, being a classic and versatile choice for various occasions, have a consistent presence in the market. The Taper Grip offers a much safer and more secure method of stabilizing these types of candles. Users can add a touch of sophistication and ambiance to different settings with their tapered candles and the Taper Grip.
Jennie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Taper Grip product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Taper Grip can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com