New Electrical Junction Box Installs Quickly Over Open Air Junctions Without Arc Flashes, Shock Hazards, and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan S. of Leitchfield, KY is the creator of the Electrical Junction Box, a fiberglass or plastic box that can be mounted over an open air electrical junction. The nonmetallic and nonconductive junction box improves safety by confining the junction and helping reduce the chance of arc flashes, shock hazards, fire hazards, and more. Users can slide the box over the open air splice and install the cover with four screws. The junction box saves considerable time and effort for electricians installing covers and boxes over electrical junctions.
Open air splices are not always near a supporting structure for security; therefore, the Electrical Junction Box is equipped with an adjustable support bracket that allows users to support it if the open-air splice is between two joists, trusses, etc. The bracket is expandable up to 24-inches to ensure meeting the National Electric Code that states all boxes are to be secured.
If an electrical connection needs to be made in an open-air environment, it's crucial to use weatherproof or outdoor-rated electrical components designed for such conditions. These may include weatherproof junction boxes, conduit systems, and appropriate sealing to protect against environmental elements like rain, moisture, and dust. Safety is an important aspect for any electrician and electrical engineers, and products that help improve safety like the Electrical Junction Box are key innovations within this market that could significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Nathan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Electrical Junction Box product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Electrical Junction Box can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Open air splices are not always near a supporting structure for security; therefore, the Electrical Junction Box is equipped with an adjustable support bracket that allows users to support it if the open-air splice is between two joists, trusses, etc. The bracket is expandable up to 24-inches to ensure meeting the National Electric Code that states all boxes are to be secured.
If an electrical connection needs to be made in an open-air environment, it's crucial to use weatherproof or outdoor-rated electrical components designed for such conditions. These may include weatherproof junction boxes, conduit systems, and appropriate sealing to protect against environmental elements like rain, moisture, and dust. Safety is an important aspect for any electrician and electrical engineers, and products that help improve safety like the Electrical Junction Box are key innovations within this market that could significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Nathan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Electrical Junction Box product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Electrical Junction Box can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com