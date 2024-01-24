Time-Saving Storage Device Keeps Nail Gun Coils Easily Accessible When Clipped onto a Tool Belt
Bonnie T. of Belfair, WA is the creator of the Universal Coil Nail Holder, a durable storage tube for coils of nails inserted into a nail gun. Several coils are stacked within the tube for storage and remain easily accessible for reloading the nail gun by clipping the tube directly onto a toolbelt. Users can store 8 to 10 rolls of coil nails inside the tube and easily access them at any given time to reload the nail gun. The system maintains the nail coils in a vertical orientation such that the top-most coil can be easily pulled out of the tube. Overall, it saves extensive time and effort on a worksite where employees are utilizing a nail gun, allowing for more nail coils to be brought with them on a specific task.
The front of the tube features a thin slot, allowing users to easily pull nail coils from the device for reloading them into the nail gun. The vertically stacked storage orientation ensures the nails are safely stored and remain easily accessible, preventing injury when accessing a new coil of nails. Users can simply clip the tube onto their toolbelt and pull coils of nails from the tube as needed while working.
Coil nail guns are commonly used in construction and woodworking sectors for efficient and rapid nailing, especially in framing and roofing applications. The market dynamics for nail gun coils include several key factors like construction industry trends, renovation products, technological advancements, and DIY, home improvement, and material trends. Innovations and advancements in nail gun coil design, such as improved ergonomics, durability, and efficiency, can impact market trends. Contractors and professionals often seek tools and accessories that enhance productivity. The Universal Coil Nail Holder fits perfectly within this time saving and efficiency niche, offering an innovative product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Bonnie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Universal Coil Nail Holder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
