XCentium Announces Entry into the UK Market
Significant milestone in company expansion strategyLONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning, full-service digital consultancy, is thrilled to announce its strategic entry into the United Kingdom market. Founded in 2011 on the principles of delivering value via a senior delivery model, XCentium has built a reputation as smart, thoughtful, and friendly digital experts. We believe in delivering superior digital solutions that help our clients elevate their digital experience. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy to bring the their services and values to the UK market. Pierre D’Arbost has been appointed as Vice President/General Manager of XCentium UK, to lead the Company’s expansion and growth in the UK and European market.
"I am delighted to lead our expansion into the UK, marking an exciting milestone in XCentium’s growth journey. As the newly-appointed VP/GM of XCentium UK, I am keen to present XCentium's world-class, full-service digital agency services to organisations across the UK. XCentium is renowned for delivering exceptional customer-centric value by aligning its technical tenacity with a client's desired outcomes. We take pride in our technical expertise drawn from complex digital projects and skilled investment with partner platforms We offer an unparalleled commitment to customer service and solution innovation. This marks the beginning of a new chapter, and we are poised to make a significant impact for users across the UK digital landscape.” – Pierre D’Arbost, VP/GM, XCentium UK.
Headquartered in California with a presence in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, and India, XCentium specializes in Digital Strategy, UX/CX, Digital Experience Platforms, Composable, B2C/B2B eCommerce, Order Management, CRM, Service and Cloud services.
“XCentium is thrilled to embark on this journey into the UK market. We see tremendous opportunities in bringing our expertise to a new audience. We are delighted to welcome Pierre D’Arbost as a key hire in our global expansion . His dedication to customer success and building long-term client and partner relationships aligns perfectly with our core values and ongoing commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth.” - Amrit Raj, Managing Partner, XCentium.
UK Office Address
XCentium Limited
2 Eastbourne Terrace
Paddington, London
W2 6LA, UK
About XCentium
XCentium is a full-service digital consultancy with proven expertise in Digital Strategy, UX/CX, Digital Experience Platforms, Composable Architecture, B2C/B2B eCommerce, Order Management, CRM, Service and Cloud services. We partner with best-in-class digital platforms. XCentium is a Sitecore Platinum Partner, Salesforce Partner, Optimizely Gold Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, Contentstack Partner, Kibo Partner, Netlify Partner, Vercel Partner, and Kontent.ai Premium Partner.
