Improved Bandage Dispenser Ensures Quick and Easy Access to Ready-to-Apply Bandages
Stanley H. of Brush, CO is the creator of the Band-Aid Dispenser, a small dispenser system for bandages that functions like a tape dispenser. A central wheel stores multiple bandages such that users can pull individual bandages out of the dispenser and pull out a ready-to-apply bandage with ease. The device allows users to quickly obtain a bandage and cover a wound to help prevent further bleeding and risking infection, ultimately saving considerable time and effort while improving sanitary conditions when applying bandages.
The device will function like a plastic tape dispenser in the sense the device will have a central wheel that will rotate to dispense individual bandages for application. This dispenser will keep the band aids clean and make retrieving them much quicker, making the entire bandage application process much more sanitary and less cumbersome.
The demand for more efficient and convenient healthcare products, including bandage dispensers, is generally driven by advancements in technology and a focus on improving healthcare delivery. More efficient bandage dispensers like the Band-Aid Dispenser incorporate features such as easy one-handed use and quick and hygienic bandage retrieval to save time when applying bandages. Healthcare product manufacturers are consistently working toward making any medical procedure more effective and efficient while maintaining sterility.
Stanley filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Band-Aid Dispenser product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
