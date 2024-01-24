Country Walking launches #Walk1000Miles 2024 Challenge

Country Walking, the UK’s best-selling walking magazine has launched its annual challenge #Walk1000Miles with a dedicated 64-page supplement, available in the February issue.

Founded 9 years ago by Country Walking’s Editor Guy Procter, the popular annual walking challenge encourages anyone of any age, fitness level and experience to walk 1000 miles in one year. It takes under an hour a day to reach 1000 miles in 12 months – just 2.74 miles daily – or the equivalent of Land’s End to John o’Groats the long way.

Since launch, Country Walking’s #Walk1000Miles challenge has amassed more than 170k registrations and over 44,000 members to its growing Facebook community. Anyone can sign up to the #Walk1000miles challenge by registering for free online at www.walk1000miles.co.uk. New participants will automatically join the established community, where they can gain tips and advice, mentoring, support and encouragement to achieve individual goals, or join approved sub-groups to make friends and share experiences.

Founder of #Walk1000Miles and Editor of Country Walking, Guy Procter, says: “You might ask how it’s possible to feel optimistic and in control in a world in the grip of endless crises. You’d probably say life’s too busy for ordinary people to do anything as incredible as walk from Land’s End to John o’Groats. And you almost certainly underestimate the power of walking to fill your days with purpose and the nation with health, happiness and hope. But more than 100,000 thousand-milers – together the UK’s biggest self-improvement movement – are here to tell you otherwise. Walk an average of 2.74 miles – or a little under an hour – a day and you’ll hit 1000 miles in a year.”

“Scientists say it will transform your longterm health prospects, doctors that it could save the NHS, participants that they’re discovering the body they always wanted and happiness they didn’t know could be theirs. You’ll be famous in your family. You’ll look and feel like new. And you’ll have made the biggest investment in your future, free.”

Celebrities also back Country Walking’s initiative with Stephen Fry saying: “The mixture of elation and sheer pleasure that comes with rhythmical striding, and the achievement, come rain or shine, of a good distance walked at a good pace, seems to set me up for the day (my walks are early morning affairs).” This year, Mr Motivator (real name Derrick Evans) is urging everyone to join Walk 1000 Miles saying: “Walking is one of the best ways of dealing with any kind of stress in your life – just getting outside in the fresh air putting one foot in front of the other can work miracles.”

The award-winning #Walk1000Miles challenge has been praised by GPs and health professionals alike. TV’s Dr Amir Khan is on a mission to banish a misconception about walking – that it’s a low impact, low benefit activity. And the RSPB president and OS Champion is a huge fan of #Walk1000Miles. “It works in the short term, but the benefits of walking really build in the long term. It helps manage blood pressure and break down fatty deposits, on the outside of our organs and the inside of our blood vessels. It reduces your risk of heart attacks and strokes. It improves your muscle strength, taking the pressure of your bones and your joints, reducing the risk of developing arthritis. I’m a specialist in type 2 diabetes, and walking is a brilliant way to make it better.”

Free with the February issue, Country Walking’s dedicated 64-page #Walk1000Miles guide covers all aspects of the challenge for beginners as well as existing walkers to get them started, along with a special progress tracker card to count miles and a set of postcards.

Brand partners of #Walk1000Miles 2024 are: Scarpa – footwear partner, Bridgedale – sock partner, Fujifilm – photography partner, Ordnance Survey – mapping partner, Trekmates – accessories partner, MACS Adventure – travel partner, Mammut – packs partner.

For a full guide to the challenge that changes lives one step at a time, read our 64-page guide here: www.walk1000miles.co.uk/2024

