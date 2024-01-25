Rhetorik Names Jim Longo as Head of Product
There has never been a more interesting time in the data business. Rhetorik’s extensive B2B datasets and innovative use of AI for both marketing and talent, are a potent mix I simply can’t resist.”WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhetorik Ltd., a leading global B2B data excellence services company, today announced the appointment of Jim Longo as its new Head of Product.
With over 20 years of experience in cloud/SaaS, data product development and global leadership, Longo’s expertise will be invaluable in driving the development of new products and services that will help Rhetorik accelerate its position as a leader in the global data and analytics industry.
Dr. Denis Poulin, Chief Data Science and Analytics Officer for Rhetorik Ltd., expressed his excitement about Longo’s appointment, stating, “Jim is an experienced product executive who brings deep data industry knowledge to catapult Rhetorik’s data, analytics and AI innovations.”
“Jim’s arrival as the Head of Product, with his extensive background in enterprise data solutions, will help drive Rhetorik’s growth trajectory in developing and commercializing AI-driven analytics tools – tools that help our customers identify prospects and market trends faster”, commented Meredith Amdur, Rhetorik CEO. “His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that Rhetorik continues to provide the highest quality data and analytics to its clients, while also expanding its reach and capabilities”, added Amdur.
Longo most recently served as Senior Director of Product Strategy at Equifax Workforce Solutions, where he helped lead the transformation of Equifax’ Employer Services division. Before that he served in product roles at Dun & Bradstreet and Intuit.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Rhetorik. There has never been a more interesting time in the data business. Amdur and her team, coupled with Rhetorik’s extensive B2B datasets and innovative use of AI for both marketing and talent analytics, are a potent mix that I simply can’t resist,” said Longo. “I can’t wait to help Rhetorik shape the future of B2B data for the AI generation.”
About Rhetorik
Rhetorik Ltd. is a global, AI-driven B2B data and data services company, dedicated to delivering exceptional data solutions to marketing and talent clients worldwide. With a focus on data quality, compliance, and innovation, Rhetorik empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and drive impactful results.
