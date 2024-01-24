Global Digital Ad Spending Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $1.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Ad Spending Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital ad spending market size is predicted to reach $1.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

The growth in the digital ad spending market is due to the increase in tablet and smartphone penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital ad spending market share. Major players in the digital ad spending market include Microsoft corporation, Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Hulu LLC, Ignite Visibility LLC, L7 Creative, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited.

Digital Ad Spending Market Segments
•By Add Format: Display Ads, Social Media, Native Advertising, Search Ads, Video Ads, Other Add Format
•By Platform: Mobile, Laptop, Desktop
•By End User: Retail, Health care, Automotive, Media And Entertainment, Education, Transport And Tourism, IT And Telecom
•By Geography: The global digital ad spending market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital ad spending refers to the amount of money spent on digital advertising, which includes any type of online marketing that uses electronic media channels to advertise a product, service, or company. The digital advertising involves paying for clicks, impressions, or other interactions that drive traffic to a website or other digital property.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Ad Spending Market Characteristics
3. Digital Ad Spending Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Ad Spending Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Ad Spending Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Ad Spending Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Ad Spending Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Motorhome Vehicle Market Report

