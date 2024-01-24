Sofema Online Redefines Aviation Education with Post-Examination Course Accessibility
Sofema Online Revolutionizes Aviation Training with Post-Examination Course Access
The decision to offer post-examination access to course materials reflects the unwavering commitment to the professional growth of our learners.”SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com, a leader in EASA-compliant online aviation training, has announced a groundbreaking upgrade to its educational model - Post-Examination Course Access. The latest initiative allows students to access course materials even after completing their examinations, a move that significantly enhances learning retention and professional development in the aviation industry.
— Steve Bentley FRAeS/CEO of Sofema Group of Companies
Enhanced Learning Retention and Flexibility
Central to this new policy is the improvement of learning retention, countering the traditional "learning decay" post-examination. Learners can revisit and reinforce knowledge at their own pace, which is crucial in an industry where precision is paramount. The platform's flexibility caters to diverse learning styles, allowing professionals to balance education with demanding job roles.
Comprehensive and Accessible Learning Resources
With over 330 courses, Sofema Online possess a rich catalogue that is now more accessible than ever. This accessibility benefits both new and experienced aviation professionals.
Benefits for Individuals and Corporate Clients
This enhancement is advantageous for both individual learners and corporate clients. It ensures employees have continuous resources for skill development while individuals receive a more personalised educational experience.
About Sofema Online
Sofema Online is a leading provider of regulatory-compliant online training for the aviation industry, established with a commitment to deliver high-quality and cost-effective training solutions. With a catalogue of over 330 courses, the platform serves a wide range of professionals, from newcomers to seasoned experts in aviation. Sofema Online is dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of aviation professionals worldwide, fostering career growth and operational safety.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube