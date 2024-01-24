Pure Parima Announces New Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Collections
Pure Parima expands duvet collection: luxurious Egyptian cotton, new styles & colors. Luxurious, long-lasting. Risk-free trial, 90 days return.
Pure Parima elevates bedtime to an experience of pure opulence with its new Egyptian cotton duvet cover collections. These ultra-soft and breathable covers offer the ultimate in comfort and style.”LUMBERTON, NEW JEARSY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly regarded for its Egyptian cotton sheets and pillowcases, Pure Parima recently expanded its line of duvet cover collections to include brand-new styles and colors.
— Pure Parima
A New Jersey-based bedding brand, Pure Parima is known for supplying sheets and pillowcases made from 100 percent Egyption cotton picked by hand in the Nile River Valley. As part of its commitment to helping customers get the best night’s sleep, Pure Parima has expanded its offerings to include a broader selection of duvet covers collections.
“We believe comfort and style should go hand in hand,” said company SEO manager Turab Hassan. “That’s why we continuously update our bedding collection to include different looks and styles. Our new duvet cover showcase trending colors and designs, so there’s sure to be something perfect for every buyer.”
Sourced in Egypt, Pure Parima’s extra-long staple cotton is known for being softer, smoother, and stronger than the competition. While lower-quality cotton tends to tear and pill, falling apart in the wash, Egyptian cotton holds its form no matter how many times you launder it. Additionally, Egyptian cotton is beloved for its breathability. Duvet cover made from Egyptian cotton allow heat and moisture to pass right through. So sleepers stay cool and dry, avoiding skin rashes and other irritations.
“Just as a pillowcase shields your pillow from dust and oil, a duvet cover keeps your duvet clean and dry,” said Hassan. “At Pure Parima, we’re passionate about providing customers with the highest-quality duvet cover to protect both their bedding and their skin for the long haul.”
A newer addition to the Pure Parima bedding collection, the Ultra Sateen Duvet Cover Set is crafted from premium Egyptian cotton sateen. This three over, one under weave offers all the health benefits of cotton while feeling as smooth and cool as silk. Along with a duvet cover, customers receive two coordinating pillow shams in White, Ivory, Icy Blue, and Charcoal. Customers can choose from sizes full/queen and king/California king.
Those who appreciate the ultimate in softness and opulence will likely be drawn to the Triple Luxe Sateen Duvet Cover Set. Part of the Hotel Collection, this duvet cover set is made from Egyptian cotton sateen and comes complete with a duvet cover and two matching shams with 2.5-inch mitered flanges and hidden zippers. A creamy white backdrop is accented by a subtle stripe pattern in multiple hues. Choose from Arctic, Gold, Teal, Ocean, Graphite, Nickel, and Black. The set is available in sizes full/queen and king/California king, and the components are machine washable for customer convenience.
While some sleepers rest best under silky sateen, others prefer the crisp cool feel of percale against their skin. Featuring a one over, one under weave, the Ultra Percale Duvet Cover Set by the Hotel Collection is reminiscent of the kind of bedding found in luxury facilities. Sleek yet sophisticated, the duvet cover comes complete with two matching pillow shams with single-needle stitching and two-inch mitered flanges. A timeless design ensures the set will work well for years to come and look as fitting in primary bedrooms as it does guest suites. Shoppers can choose from stunning neutrals such as Bone, Slate, and Carbon. The collection comes in sizes full/queen and king/California king, and is machine washable.
One of the reasons customers consistently choose PureParima bedding over the competition is that the products come with a risk-free trial. Buyers who feel dissatisfied for any reason can return a purchase within 100 nights for a full refund. Additionally, customers appreciate that Pure Parima duvet cover and sheets are OEKO-TEX certified. So they don’t have to worry about harmful chemicals and substances in their bedding. And of course every Pure Parima Egyptian cotton product bears the coveted Cotton Egypt Association seal of approval on the package.
Want to learn more about duvet cover and other products available from Pure Parima? Feel free to contact the company online. customer could be faciliates with 90 days returns on their purchase.
Turab
ZAKONLLC
+1 609-316-4089
Turab@pureparima.cm
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Duvet covers