Global Organic Spice Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 24, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Organic Spice Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the organic spice market size is predicted to reach $45.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.
The growth in the organic spice market is due to an increase in demand for organic food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest organic spice market share. Major players in the organic spice market include Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd., Organic Spices Inc., Yogi Botanicals International, The Spice Hunter Inc., Frontier Co-op, Live Organics Pvt. Ltd..
Organic Spice Market Segments
1. By Product: Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Organic Clove, Organic Pepper, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Nutmeg, Organic Mustard Seeds, Other Products
2. By Form: Whole, Raw, Powder, Seeds, Other Forms
3. By Applications: Commercial, Household
4. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels
5. By Geography: The global organic spice market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The organic spice are grown without chemicals and preservatives and are not fumigated or irradiated. Organic spices do not include synthetic caking agents or chemical additions and are not farmed with pesticides or genetically altered components (GMOs). From seed to plate, they are kept to the highest standards.
