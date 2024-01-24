Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 25, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Bellefontaine City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Rootstown Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Osnaburg Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Frontier Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Triway Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Wood Wood County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures