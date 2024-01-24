Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 25, 2024

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Ashland City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Bellefontaine City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Rootstown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Osnaburg Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Frontier Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Triway Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

