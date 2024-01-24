Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 25, 2024
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Ashland City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Bellefontaine City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Rootstown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Osnaburg Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Garaway Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Frontier Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Triway Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
