Payroll Vault Signs Large Accounting Firm in Watertown
South Dakota’s VRS P.C. Subsidiary Invests In Award-Winning Franchise
Since 2012, Payroll Vault has enriched the lives of more than 60 franchisees around the country, helping CPAs, accountants, financial service professionals and entrepreneurs support Main Street.”WATERTOWN, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WATERTOWN, S.D. – Jan. 24, 2024 –Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in South Dakota, signing a subsidiary of large accounting firm VRS P.C as its newest franchisee.
Bookkeeping & Payroll by VRS, LLC, a wholly-owned group of VRS P.C., brings the franchise’s unparalleled support for the business community to the Watertown region. Franchise Business Review recently recognized Payroll Vault with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.
“Bookkeeping & Payroll by VRS, LLC investigated multiple options for payroll software and were hands down the most impressed with Payroll Vault and the team they have put together,” said the subsidiary’s CEO and principal Sherry Kleinsasser, CPA. “The idea of being part of a franchise that gives us a team environment to support us and help us grow is so exciting.”
“The award-winning Payroll Vault system lets franchisees leverage their expertise in business, sales, and accounting to become a successful owner/operator or a multiple-unit empire builder with unparalleled technical service and deep community support,” said Ryan Durishin, who is Vice President of Development at Oakscale Franchise Development, which manages the Payroll Vault brand. “We look forward to supporting the business community in the Watertown region!”
The new Payroll Vault franchise will be managed locally by Kleinsasser, as well as Anna Bisgard, senior payroll processing specialist, and Brandi Full, senior data processing specialist.
While Kleinsasser indicated six different aspects of the Payroll Vault franchise that convinced her to invest, it was the technology platform that stood out the most. “The software used was the most impressive software we encountered through our research,” she said, specifically adding that Payroll Vault was unrivaled in terms of integration, automation, client portal accessibility, and user interface.
But the level of support the subsidiary received from the Payroll Vault team and its community of franchisees sealed the acquisition. Kleinsasser said she found the team approach on processes and procedures with more help from other franchisees to be invaluable.
Best-In-Class Community Support
Last year, Franchise Business Review recognized Payroll Vault with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.
Payroll Vault franchises offer fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions.
“Since 2012, Payroll Vault has enriched the lives of more than 60 franchisees around the country, helping CPAs, accountants, financial service professionals and entrepreneurs to become franchisees so they can support more businesses on Main Street,” said Joshua Kovacs, who is chief executive officer of Oakscale Franchise Development in Jersey City, New Jersey. “We look forward to joining resources with a local stalwart like the VRS family and helping the business community in Watertown reach the next level.”
“VRS P.C.,100% owner of Bookkeeping & Payroll by VRS, LLC has always taken pride in providing Big Firm Services with Small Firm Attention,” Kleinsasser said. “By joining the Payroll Vault team we are confident we can continue to achieve that goal. Partnering with Payroll Vault will allow us to focus on our clients and their needs while still giving them the local payroll services they desire.”
Award-Winning Franchise Support
Payroll Vault’s comprehensive franchise support, however, continues to drive the nationwide expansion.
The franchise’s program includes in-depth sales training support to ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off the continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients as soon as possible.
Franchise owners also receive:
-Sales Playbook and recommended sales systems to help reach break even at the one-year anniversary.
-Sales support from Payroll Vault’s inclusive marketing program, which includes website design and optimization, custom public relations, content creation, along with marketing manuals and materials.
-Direct access to the company’s Sales Director and Chief Marketing Officer.
-Comprehensive payroll software training and support when they onboard their first clients.
-Invitation to a monthly Owners Call with Payroll Vault CEO/Founder Sean Manning and COO/Co-Founder Tricia Petteys to hear firsthand about evolving trends and winning strategies nationwide.
-Full support from fellow franchise owners at Payroll Vault’s Annual National Conference.
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing the lifeblood for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
About VRS P.C.
VRS P.C. is a full service Certified Public Accounting firm which traces its roots back to the late 1950s. We provide a wide array of accounting services, including tax consultation and return preparation, payroll and data processing, business valuation and litigation support, and estate and personal financial planning. VRS has the experience and resources necessary to provide its clients the expertise provided by the big firms in the industry, but has not forgotten what it means to provide timely and friendly service to those businesses and individuals that trust us with their financial needs. We strive to provide big firm services with small firm attention. For more information, visit our website or call our offices in Watertown or Brookings.
