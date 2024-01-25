PACE Anti-Piracy Unveils Technological Innovations at NAMM 2024
Visit PACE at The NAMM Show in booth 15600 to discover PACE's latest advancements, reshaping the landscape of software protection and license distribution.SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PACE Anti-Piracy Inc., a pioneer in secure license management, is set to captivate attendees at The NAMM Show with groundbreaking announcements. Visit booth 15600 to discover PACE's latest advancements, reshaping the landscape of software protection and license distribution. Explore the future of anti-piracy solutions and witness the unveiling of innovative products designed to empower software publishers. The NAMM 2024 exhibition marks a pivotal moment for PACE, as it introduces a suite of offerings that promise to redefine industry standards.
iLok License Delivery App for Shopify
The iLok License Delivery App for Shopify is available now. This innovative solution empowers publishers to safely deliver audio software licenses for increased sales. PACE's Fusion Security Suite provides a swift and convenient method to safeguard software while the iLok Licensing platform directly delivers customer licenses. The iLok Licensing platform, with over 10 million registered users and now Shopify integration, makes marketing and selling software easier. Installing the iLok License Delivery app for Shopify can effortlessly send licenses directly to the customer's iLok account, eliminating the need for activation codes or custom registration.
https://paceap.com/shopify
JUCE 8 Feature Announcement
JUCE is proud to announce the key features of its upcoming JUCE 8 release that offers a major leap forward in audio application and plug-in development. This release will introduce many long-anticipated features, including the ability to design and deploy GUIs with embedded web views, a faster Direct2D-based renderer, a new animation framework, enhanced Unicode support, and more.
https://juce.com/
Limited NAMM Edition of Rainbow Burst iLok
Created exclusively for NAMM 2024, PACE introduces the limited edition Rainbow Burst iLok in both Type-A ($59.95 MSRP) and Type-C ($69.95 MSRP). These visually stunning, museum-quality iLoks, limited to 2000 units each for USB Type-A and Type-C, will be available exclusively through the iLok online store. Proceeds from sales will be directed towards charitable causes.
iLok Online Store - https://ilok.com/#!buy
Gold Sponsor at the 39th Annual NAMM TEC Awards
PACE Anti-Piracy proudly assumes the role of Gold Sponsor at the prestigious 39th Annual NAMM TEC Awards. Acknowledging the substantial reliance of software and plugin nominees on PACE's Fusion Security and iLok Licensing Platforms, and JUCE products, vital for safeguarding intellectual property within the community, this sponsorship amplifies our unwavering support for innovative developers. Join us on Saturday, January 27, as we celebrate the 39th Annual NAMM TEC Awards, recognizing and championing the vibrant spirit of our community.
Save the Date for ADC24 in Bristol, UK
Mark your calendars for the 10th Audio Developer Conference (ADC) on November 11-13th, 2024, in Bristol, UK. ADC24 will be a hybrid conference, offering both in-person and online experiences. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest insights in audio development. Subscribe to the ADC newsletter to be the first to know about our call for papers, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities.
https://audio.dev/newsletter/
Honoring the Legacy of Industry Luminary Ed Gray
In memory of the esteemed Ed Gray from AVID Technologies, Inc., PACE has organized a special tribute in the first day of the Upbeat Daily. Grab your copy to pay homage and cherish the memories of this industry legend. Come by our NAMM booth 15600 and share your favorite stories about Ed.
For more information on these cutting-edge advancements or to engage with PACE, please visit our NAMM booth 15600 or website at www.paceap.com.
About PACE Anti-Piracy Inc.
Since 1985, PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. has been an innovator in delivering easy-to-use robust protection products and flexible licensing solutions to software publishers worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with global satellite offices, PACE has a diverse portfolio of established brands including iLok, JUCE, White-box Works, Fusion, and ADC (Audio Developers Conference). Trusted by thousands of software publishers globally, PACE's impact is significant. With 10 million users, over 200 million licenses issued, support for hundreds of developers, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE is expanding into new markets while remaining committed to fortifying the digital realm against piracy.
www.paceap.com
