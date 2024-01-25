Build Better. Build Faster. Build Stronger: The New JUCE 8
JUCE 8 introduces long-anticipated features, including the ability to design and deploy GUIs with embedded web views, a faster Direct2D-based renderer and more.
Whether you're updating an existing project or creating something new, JUCE 8 will take your software to the next level.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at JUCE is excited to announce the key features of JUCE 8, a leap forward in audio application and plug-in development. This release will introduce long-anticipated features, including the ability to design and deploy GUIs with embedded web views, a faster Direct2D-based renderer, a new animation framework, enhanced Unicode support, and more.
— Tom Poole, Director of JUCE
"JUCE 8 is a significant step forward,” states Tom Poole, Director of JUCE. “The improvements to UI design workflows, rendering performance, and text handling have been among our most requested features, and JUCE 8 will deliver on all fronts. Whether you're updating an existing project or creating something new, JUCE 8 will take your software to the next level."
JUCE 8 Highlights will include:
+Webview GUIs: JUCE 8 will introduce the ability to design and deploy GUIs using native embedded web views on each platform. This empowers designers to iterate on GUIs in real time, leveraging industry-standard workflows and the latest web technologies.
+Direct2D Renderer: A new Direct2D-based renderer on Windows will provide a faster, GPU-accelerated rendering backend. Existing software will benefit from improved GUI drawing performance without requiring source code changes.
+Animation Framework: JUCE 8 will introduce a new animation framework with hardware-synced standard easings, ensuring smooth transitions between screen refreshes on all platforms, and eliminating overdrawing and dropped frames.
+Unicode Support: Now supporting complex, rich text rendering in any font, orientation, alignment, and language, including emojis, ligatures, bi-directional text, and fallback fonts.
+JS Interpreter: A faster JS Interpreter with support for modern JS features enhances scripting capabilities within JUCE.
We invite you to join our active community of audio developers on the JUCE Forum (forum.juce.com) and influence the future direction of JUCE. A preview of JUCE 8 will soon be available in the public repository. For more information, visit https://juce.com/.
About JUCE
JUCE is the most widely used framework for audio application and plug-in development, allowing software developers to have a single project deployed across all major desktop and mobile operating systems, and all popular plug-in formats like VST, VST3, AU, AUv3, AAX, ARA, and LV2. Its open-source C++ codebase streamlines development, allowing creators to focus on the core elements of their software. As a key player in the audio software developer community, JUCE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc., hosts the annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC), fostering skill development and collaboration.
juce.com
Chandra Lynn
3 Ring Circus
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn