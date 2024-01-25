PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc. Introduces iLok License Delivery App for Shopify
PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. unveils the iLok License Delivery App for Shopify to empower publishers to safely deliver software licenses for increased sales.
With PACE iLok License Delivery App for Shopify, our customers can effortlessly sell their software while leveraging the diverse apps within the Shopify ecosystem, optimizing their market potential.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PACE Anti-Piracy Inc., a pioneer in secure license management, is excited to unveil the iLok License Delivery App for Shopify. This innovative solution empowers publishers to safely deliver software licenses for increased sales.
— Andrew Kirk, Vice President of PACE
PACE's Fusion Security Suite provides a swift and convenient method to safeguard software and intellectual property while the iLok Licensing platform can now directly integrate with Shopify to deliver your PACE-protected software licenses directly to iLok accounts. The iLok Licensing platform, with over 10 million registered users and now Shopify integration, makes marketing and selling your PACE-protected software easier. Installing the iLok License Delivery app for Shopify can effortlessly send licenses directly to the customer's iLok account, eliminating the need for activation codes or custom registration.
Andrew Kirk, Vice President of PACE, expressed the motivation behind the development, stating, "We recognized the necessity for software publishers to have a comprehensive solution for protecting, licensing, and distributing their products through established e-commerce platforms like Shopify. With the PACE iLok License Delivery App for Shopify, our customers can effortlessly sell their software while leveraging the diverse apps within the Shopify ecosystem, optimizing their market potential."
Ernie Slenkovich, Vice President of Operations at MixWave, commended the new solution, saying, "The PACE iLok License Delivery App for Shopify truly raises the bar. It is easy to use and seamlessly integrates, enhancing the end-user experience without the need for complex web development. We chose PACE because they are the best, and this just made it better."
The iLok License Delivery App for Shopify is available now. Visit our website for more information: https://paceap.com/shopify
For additional information, please visit our website at www.paceap.com or contact PACE Anti-Piracy at sales@paceap.com.
About PACE Anti-Piracy Inc.
Since 1985, PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. has been an innovator in delivering easy-to-use robust protection products and flexible licensing solutions to software publishers worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with global satellite offices, PACE has a diverse portfolio of established brands including iLok, JUCE, White-box Works, Fusion, and ADC (Audio Developers Conference). Trusted by thousands of software publishers globally, PACE's impact is significant. With 10 million users, over 200 million licenses issued, support for hundreds of developers, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE is expanding into new markets while remaining committed to fortifying the digital realm against piracy.
