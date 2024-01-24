Flextank To Teach Wineries How to Reduce OpEx; Expand Production, Sustainability, and Revenue at Unified Symposium

Flextanks are the most popular Winery production and storage vessels available. Flextanks deliver optimized process control and help Winemakers focus on creating award-winning beverages. Flextanks help wineries create the space-efficiency, productivity, sustainabilitiy and revenue improvements. Wineries can reduce OpEx, and increase output and margin.

Flextank CEO Jon Smalley to present: How to Expand Winery Capacity and Increase Production Efficiency, and Revenue.

Sometimes a datasheet isn't enough. Our experts will work 1:1 to help wineries expand capacity and production efficiency. and increase productivity, sustainability, revenue, and margin.” — Jon Smalley, Flextank CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Alert

Flextank To Teach International Wineries How to Use Data to Reduce OpEx Costs; Expand Production, Sustainability, Efficiency, and Revenue at Unified Symposium

Event: Unified Symposium https://www.unifiedsymposium.org/trade-show/

When: January 23-25

Where: Sacramento: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1401 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814. At the Flextank Booth #1218

Who: Flextank CEO, Jon Smalley and Flextank Customer Service Team

Presentation: How to Expand Winery Capacity and Increase Production Efficiency, and Revenue.

Flextank Chief Executive Officer Jon Smalley and other Flextank leaders will present ways for wineries to reduce OpEx costs, expand production, increase efficiency, and improve revenue and margins at the Unified Symposium, held this week in Sacramento at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

Flextank will provide expert guidance, as well as winery production and project consultation that is oriented to help winery operators increase their: productivity, sustainability, efficiency, revenue, and margins.

Event attendees can access the Real-time Flextank Revenue + OpEx Calculator and send the results directly to their email, via an interactive kiosk at Unified Booth #1218.

• Estimate in real-time a Winery’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue.

• Assess oak barrel requirements by gallons or liters.

• Map out how to reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity and production efficiency.

• Develop custom, durable long-term production and storage solutions.

• Obtain free downloadable checklists and content to help Winery owners, operations managers and CFOs map out their development.

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 4000 wineries, cideries and craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production.

SmaK Plastics is the parent company of well-known industry brands such as Flextank. SmaK Plastics is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about SmaK Plastics and its brands, visit: www.smakplastics.com.

Increased Winery Storage Capacity and Efficiency Yields Higher Margin