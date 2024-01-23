Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,657 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue migrants stuck inside a storm drain

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties rescued migrants found inside a storm drain.

 On Jan. 22, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties received a call from Laredo Police Department on a situation near the World Trade Bridge.  When agents arrived, they noticed several migrants stuck inside a storm drain, near the sewer system, with no means of escape. With the assistance of Laredo Fire Department, they were able to extract several people from the drain.  

 Border Patrol agents were able to apprehend a total of two migrants they were taken to the Laredo North Station for processing. Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Honduras and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue migrants stuck inside a storm drain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more