Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue migrants stuck inside a storm drain

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties rescued migrants found inside a storm drain.

On Jan. 22, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties received a call from Laredo Police Department on a situation near the World Trade Bridge. When agents arrived, they noticed several migrants stuck inside a storm drain, near the sewer system, with no means of escape. With the assistance of Laredo Fire Department, they were able to extract several people from the drain.

Border Patrol agents were able to apprehend a total of two migrants they were taken to the Laredo North Station for processing. Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Honduras and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.