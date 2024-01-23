Flame Spray North America expands operations in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Flame Spray North America, a thermal spray coatings manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Laurens County. The company’s $2.5 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Part of Flame Spray S.p.A., Flame Spray North America offers a complete portfolio of thermal spray coating and heat treatment services. The company’s only North American facility, located at 576 International Blvd. in Fountain Inn, primarily aims to serve the industrial gas turbine and aerospace markets.

The expansion includes the addition of advanced thermal spray coating technologies available for servicing industrial gas turbine components and technological improvements for the current facility.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Flame Spray North America team should contact the company’s Human Resources Department (hrfsna@flamespray.org).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Flame Spray North America is thrilled to continue to grow in Laurens County, South Carolina. We appreciate the support of Laurens County and South Carolina and are deeply grateful for the dedication of our employees and the commitment of our customers.” -Flame Spray North America President and CEO Marco Prosperini

“It is always a great day when an existing company expands in South Carolina. We applaud Flame Spray North America’s commitment to Laurens County and extend our congratulations on this latest expansion in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s talented workforce is something that brings tremendous pride. When companies like Flame Spray North America continue to expand and create jobs for our citizens, it is something worth celebrating.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited for Flame Spray North America’s continued growth and commitment to Laurens County. They are a great corporate partner, and we look forward to their continued success in Laurens County.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson

