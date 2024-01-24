Lakes Jam Music Festival Unveils Stellar Rock Lineup Featuring Smash Mouth, Pop Evil, Saliva, and FuZZrd

FuzzRD, Smash Mouth, Pop Evil, Saliva, and LIVE

BRAINERD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakes Jam Music Festival is thrilled to bring rock sensations Smash Mouth, Pop Evil, Saliva, and FuZZrd to the Busch Light Main Stage at Lakes Jam 2024 with Live as the headlining act. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased at https://lakesjam.com/.

Lakes Jam 2024 Thursday Lineup Schedule:

3:00 PM - FuZZrd

4:30 PM - Saliva

6:15 PM - Pop Evil

8:00 PM - Smash Mouth

10:00 PM - Live

From halftime shows to music festivals, Smash Mouth has performed on stages around the world. Their music has been in “Shrek,” “Rat Race,” and “Inspector Gadget.” Their music has been parodied in movies, TV shows, and internet memes, further cementing their place in pop culture.

Pop Evil brings classic hits like “Torn to Pieces,” “Breathe Again,” and “Footsteps,” and songs from their latest album Skeletons which was created to capture their high-energy live shows. Founded in 2001 in North Muskegon, Michigan, they bring their Midwest-grown, hit sound to the Lakes Jam stage for the first time.

Saliva’s launched big in 2001 with Every Six Seconds, a certified Double Platinum-selling album which produced hits,“Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy-nominated, “Your Disease.” After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with a new blood, energy, and spirit.

FuZZrd’s 2021 debut album, Near Life Experience, was recorded with producer/engineer Jeremy Tappero, known for his recent work with Soul Asylum. The Minneapolis band has a knack for taking their searing, personal experiences and strapping them to turbo-charged guitar riffs.

Following Thursday’s night of rock, Jake Owen is the Friday night country headliner and Tyler Hubbard is Saturday’s headliner. Visit www.lakesjam.com/lineup for updated information on the weekend’s full lineup of country and rock music.

The Lakes Jam festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in Minnesota and the Midwest. This year’s three-day, four-night country and rock music festival will be held Wednesday, June 26th through Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Brainerd International Raceway.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival that was founded in 2013 to bring together rock and country music fans for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor activities. It has featured hit artists such as HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Skillet, Styx, Ratt, Loverboy and many more. Tickets for Lakes Jam 2024 are available now at https://lakesjam.com/

