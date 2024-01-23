Pavement Failures Prompt Emergency Repairs on I-65 in Robertson County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting lane closures for emergency asphalt repairs on Interstate 65 in Robertson County near Portland.

Beginning this evening, I-65 North and South will be down to one lane between mile markers 117 and 115 while crews with Jones Bros. Construction patch potholes and damaged asphalt due to the extreme freeze/thaw cycle from last week’s winter storm.

One lane will remain closed throughout the week as the weather allows work to continue. The largest portion of work is set to begin Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.