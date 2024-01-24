Lexbe Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Companies to work together to educate legal professionals on best practices for leveraging eDiscovery technology & workflows to address legal challenges.
With the rapid emergence of GenAI in eDiscovery and the innovations we’re bringing to law firms, there isn’t a better time to partner with an industry leader like Doug Austin and eDiscovery Today.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexbe, the fastest and most affordable cloud-based, DIY eDiscovery solution announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.
— Gene Albert, CEO of Lexbe
The partnership enables Lexbe and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate eDiscovery and legal professionals on best practices for leveraging eDiscovery technology and workflows to address continually evolving legal challenges.
“With the rapid emergence of GenAI in eDiscovery and the innovations we’re bringing to law firms, there isn’t a better time to partner with an industry leader like Doug Austin and eDiscovery Today,” said Gene Albert, CEO of Lexbe. “Doug has been at the forefront of educating legal professionals on all aspects of eDiscovery and we’re excited to partner with him to deliver practical insights and best practices that can benefit firms worldwide.”
“Organizations are having to manage more data, in terms of volume and variety, than ever in discovery, within budgets that also are more constrained than ever” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m thrilled to work with the Lexbe team to provide a variety of educational resources to help legal and eDiscovery professionals learn how to apply best practices to leverage technology to streamline ever-evolving eDiscovery workflows!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for thirteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Lexbe
For more than 18 years, law firms, legal teams, and more than 8,795 eDiscovery professionals have come to rely on Lexbe for innovative, affordable, lightning fast, cloud-based eDiscovery solutions. The Lexbe eDiscovery platform equips legal professionals with a state-of-the-art, end to end eDiscovery platform, including GenAI capabilities, high-speed document processing, industry leading hosting, advanced analytics, efficient document review features, and secure production capabilities.
For more information about Lexbe CoPilot, please visit www.lexbe.com.
Doug Austin
eDiscovery Today
+1 281-881-1017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube