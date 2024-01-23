Visionary Training Resources, Florida Tech Partner for Classroom VR Flight Training

Visionary Training Resources (VTR) is partnering with Florida Tech’s College of Aeronautics to integrate virtual reality technology into the classroom.

The integration of eye tracking and the ability to interact with flight deck controls through the use of wireless handheld controllers makes FlightDeckToGo® far superior to others that we have used.” — Warren Pittorie, assistant professor and chair of flight education

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR) is partnering with Florida Tech’s College of Aeronautics to integrate virtual reality technology into the classroom.

A virtual reality (VR) headset loaded with VTR’s proprietary software, FlightDeckToGo® will be introduced into the college’s Advanced Aircraft Systems Course, which provides students with an overview of the systems used in air transport category aircraft and focuses intently on the Boeing 737 NG, said Warren Pittorie, assistant professor and chair of flight education at the College of Aeronautics.

The system, featuring a 3D rendering of the flight deck of a Boeing 737 NG, will allow students to utilize VR flight deck familiarization modules with the guidance of checklist and procedures training to augment traditional learning materials such as PowerPoint slides, diagrams, and videos. It will be rolled out later this spring.

“The integration of eye tracking and the ability to interact with flight deck controls through the use of wireless handheld controllers makes FlightDeckToGo® far superior to others that we have used here at Florida Tech,” Pittorie said. “The VTR headset is also completely portable and doesn’t need to be tethered to a high-powered gaming laptop or desktop computer. This means that it can be easily used in any one of our classrooms or labs.”

VTR visited Florida Tech in spring 2023 to demonstrate a headset to flight students and instructors at FIT Aviation, the university’s off-campus flight school. The feedback from both students and instructors was overwhelmingly positive.

Evey Cormican, founder and CEO of VTR, said the company’s VR is redefining pilot training. “At VTR, we redefine pilot training with virtual reality, elevating learning to new altitudes," said Cormican. We’re proud to bring this immersive experience to Florida Tech’s aspiring aviators and to help students build real-world skills and, in turn, confidence.”

Throughout the semester, students will be asked to provide feedback on the usability of the headset as well as offer their opinion of how or if the VR technology strengthens their knowledge of advanced aircraft systems. This information will be shared with both VTR and other faculty at the College of Aeronautics so that additional instructional technology can be incorporated into traditional classes, Pittorie said.

“FlightDeckToGo® by VTR will not only make our classes a more enjoyable experience, but it will better prepare our students to operate transport category aircraft that they will operate just a few years after they graduate from Florida Tech,” Pittorie said.

About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGo®, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. Portable, easy-to-use, realistic, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo® provides important advantages over traditional flight simulators, including reduced training costs, cost savings on aircraft familiarization training, and better retention of information.

About Florida Institute of Technology

The premier private technological university in the Southeast, Florida Tech is a Tier 1 Best National University (U.S. News & World Report) and a Top Technical Institute (Fiske Guide to Colleges), as well as a Best Value University (Forbes) and a top 100 global university for graduate employability (GEURS). Florida Tech is known worldwide for its strengths in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, aviation, autism treatment, biomedical science, cybersecurity and machine-learning, and marine science. It offers more than 150 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in engineering, science, computing, aeronautics, business, psychology, and the liberal arts. The university is located in the dynamic and innovative city of Melbourne in the heart of the “Space Coast,” where students have been watching rocket launches from campus since the dawn of the Space Race. Learn how Florida Tech is making history and shaping the future at floridatech.edu. Find stories about our relentless pursuit of greatness at floridatech.edu/news.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact Lisa Matthews, Director of New Business Development at VTR, at 505‑934‑1491 or lisa.matthews@vtrvr.com.