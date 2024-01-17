Visionary Training Resources Signs Partnership Agreement with CommuteAir

Visionary Training Resources (VTR) has established a formal relationship with CommuteAir, a leading regional airline operating as United Express.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR), the leader in Virtual Reality (VR) flight training devices, has established a formal relationship with CommuteAir, a leading regional airline operating as United Express. This expansive partnership will incorporate the world’s most advanced training technology into the pilot training curriculum at CommuteAir. VTR’s proprietary FlightDeckToGoⓇ will provide current and future CommuteAir aviators with an unparalleled training experience.



The partnership agreement will begin with Embraer ERJ145 ground-based procedural flows, with additional opportunities to expand to multiple features, including non-normal and emergency scenarios. CommuteAir spent more than two years reviewing VR opportunities and the past year incorporating VR into an AQP training footprint. CommuteAir expects to train hundreds of pilots over the next two years, beginning with flight deck flows for initial training.



CommuteAir flight training is focused on providing industry leading training using the most advanced technologies to develop the safest and best-trained pilot workforce in the industry. Lance Lau, CommuteAir’s Director of Flight Crew Training, said “VTR’s virtual reality headsets and handsets will enhance our current training program for the more than 200 pilots we’re hiring annually by enabling them to familiarize themselves with our aircraft’s cockpit using a realistic simulation. CommuteAir trainees will practice flight deck orientation, flows, and procedures with the assistance of the VTR’s virtual instructor and eye-tracking features.”



“We look forward to expanding our rapidly growing customer base with a leader in the U.S. regional airline market. CommuteAir is fully committed to providing a world-class training experience for their pilots, and we are excited to be their partner in the VR space,” said Captain Evey Cormican, VTR Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGo®, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. Portable, easy-to-use, realistic, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo® provides important advantages over traditional flight simulators, including reduced training costs, cost savings on aircraft familiarization training, and better retention of information.



About CommuteAir

CommuteAir is a regional airline operating flights on behalf of United Airlines as a United Express partner. With an operating fleet of more than 50 Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, CommuteAir operates up to 1,600 weekly flights - connecting people and communities to the world via United's global network. Headquartered in Cleveland, CommuteAir has major hubs in Denver, Houston, and Washington Dulles. Additionally, the company operates maintenance hangars in Houston, Albany, and Lincoln. Founded in 1989, CommuteAir is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc.