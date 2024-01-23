New Picture Book Takes Children on an Educational Adventure Through Universal Scientific Measurements
From kilograms to kelvins, Talking Science jumpstarts early STEM learning by exploring the International System of Units, showing how science connects us all
Talking Science introduces young children to the language of measurement. A great addition to classrooms and libraries everywhere!”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us on a captivating journey through the enchanting world of measurements. Award-winning author Mary Wissinger’s new picture book, Talking Science, not only provides a unique perspective on the history of measurements but also underscores the power of the universal language of science we have today.
How do scientists all around the world understand each other’s work? They learn the language of science! From kilograms to seconds to moles, Talking Science teaches kids the seven universal measurements with easy-to-understand examples and lively illustrations from the world around us. See how science connects us all through the International System of Units, a group of seven measurements—seconds, meters, kilograms, amperes, kelvins, moles, and candelas—that allow scientists from anywhere in the world to understand each other.
With inviting and fun illustrations by Lilia Miceli, this innovative 32-page children’s book uses kid-friendly examples to show readers how big ideas can be shared—and how science connects us all. A cozy hug is one meter wide, a good night’s sleep is 41,400 seconds long, and an African elephant weighs almost 5,500 kilograms. No matter where you are in the world, scientists use these same units of measurement to communicate with one another. Tailored to readers ages 2 to 7, Talking Science brings science vocabulary to life for even the youngest children, providing real examples of measurements that children can relate to and use in their everyday lives!
Claire Cock-Stockey, author of The Curious History of Weights & Measures says, “With simple yet engaging text and charming illustrations, Talking Science introduces young children to the language of measurement. A great addition to classrooms and libraries everywhere!”
Talking Science introduces the foundations of measurement at an age where children aren’t intimidated by STEM subjects yet. Librarians, parents, and educators will love sharing this book with young readers because it encourages childrens’ interest in the world around them. Talking Science also serves as a history lesson, introducing all the different types of measurement that existed before a standard system was developed—and how the International System of Units now means we can easily share exciting discoveries worldwide.
Mary Wissinger was born in Wisconsin, where she spent most of her childhood singing, reading, and daydreaming. She dove into storytelling through acting, singing, and writing (and writing and writing). While spending time as a classroom teacher sharing the magic of music, she saw firsthand the incredible life-changing power of stories. Mary lives in St. Louis, MO where she writes stories that inspire curiosity about the world and connection with others. She is also the author of the Science Wide Open series and the My First Science Textbook series. She can be reached at Mary.Wissinger@ScienceNaturally.com.
Lilia Miceli grew up in Turin, Italy, where she loved to use her drawings to tell stories. She studied 2D animation at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia of Turin and is now a professional illustrator. Drawing is her primary form of communication, and she likes to use her creativity to make the world a better place by dealing with important topics and creating something beautiful that raises the souls of those who see it. She also enjoys sharing food and drinks with friends, cuddling every cute animal she meets, and pretending to be a mermaid.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by
the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about their publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact them. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Talking Science
Ages 2-7 • 8 x 8” • 32 Pages
Hardback ($16.95): 978-1-958629-41-3
eBook ($13.99): 978-1-958629-42-0
