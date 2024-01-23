The Soul Symphony: A Night of Unforgettable Soul and Orchestral Brilliance at Morehouse College
ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 23, 2024 -- The Soul Symphony takes center stage at Morehouse College on February 15, 2024. This musical extravaganza, hosted at the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, is set to be a highlight of Morehouse College's Founders Week celebration.
The lineup for the evening reads like a who's who of soul music, featuring the incredible talents of Eric Roberson, Avery *Sunshine, Rhonda Thomas, and the legendary Stephanie Mills. Adding a unique twist to the performance, these artists will be accompanied by an all-black symphony, creating a mesmerizing fusion of soulful melodies and orchestral grandeur.
The Soul Symphony, conceived in the Spring of 2010 by curators Richard Cook and Ron Smith, was born out of a vision to craft a distinctive soul music experience. The objective was clear – to showcase the rising stars, the young lions of soul music, alongside a soul music legend, all backed by a magnificent orchestra.
The journey began at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium, where the inaugural concert featured an extraordinary lineup including Eric Roberson, N’dambi, Kenny Lattimore, Rhonda Thomas, Navasha Daya, and the soul icon Ms. Roberta Flack. The success of this event paved the way for The Soul Symphony's continued legacy.
Morehouse College, the world's only all-male Historically Black College and University (HBCU), is proud to co-present this extraordinary event. With a rich history of producing four Rhodes Scholars, several college presidents, and leaders in various industries, Morehouse is the perfect setting for a night of soulful celebration.
About Morehouse College
Morehouse College stands as a beacon of academic excellence, leadership development, and the cultivation of influential leaders. As the world's only all-male Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Morehouse continues to make a profound impact on education and beyond.
For tickets to The Soul Symphony, visit www.thesoulsymphony.com or for more information and to secure your place at this one-of-a-kind musical experience.
