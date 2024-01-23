23 January 2024

About the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Japan

On January 23, 2024, in Tokyo, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoko Kamikawa.

At the meeting, it was noted that in strengthening bilateral relations, a special role is given to the development of contacts at the highest level. In this regard, the parties spoke in favor of organizing a meeting of the heads of the two states this year. At the same time, issues of holding the first Summit in the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue were discussed.

Due to the regular nature of Turkmen-Japanese parliamentary exchanges, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy was emphasized. In this context, upcoming mutual visits of parliamentarians during the year were outlined.

The diplomats agreed to maintain intensive dynamics of interaction between foreign policy departments by holding political consultations at the level of senior staff and expanding contacts between representatives of countries with international organizations.

The parties noted the fruitful cooperation of the countries on international platforms.

Attention was also paid to the development of trade and economic ties, which have strategic, sustainable and long-term nature.

In the cultural and humanitarian direction, smooth interaction was noted in the fields of education, science, cultural exchanges, and the study of the Japanese language.

During the negotiations, the areas of digitalization and information technology, the environment and climate change were identified as promising areas.

The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

As a result of the negotiations, a Cooperation Program was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for 2024-2026.