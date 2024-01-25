Butterfly Rising Institute Presents Embrace Your L.O.V.E.

Tanya Davis

A Valentine's Day Journey to Self-Discovery and Empowerment

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) a coaching organization for single, working mothers in Colorado who are facing challenging times, presents a free online workshop: Embrace Your L.O.V.E., a Valentine's Day Journey to Self-Discovery and Empowerment. The workshop will be offered twice on Feb. 14, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. MST, through Zoom.

The session will focus on L.O.V.E:

Living life with Action: Designing not just today but your weeks and months ahead.

Observing your Positive Vibes: Unveiling what brings joy amid excitement or loneliness.

Valuing Self: Recognizing your significance amidst the daily grind.

Everlasting Commitment: Discovering your core commitments, avoiding burnout.

In just 90 minutes, Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of BRI, will help attendees delve into their heart's desires, their commitments, and the depth of their love.

“Valentine’s Day, which is dedicated to expressions of love, extends beyond others - it's about cherishing and appreciating yourself,” says Davis. “This event is for the busy mom who may feel overwhelmed and is unsure of her value to herself or her family. Join for an unforgettable and transformative experience, and shower yourself with L.O.V.E on Valentine's Day.”

The event will explore love as a multifaceted concept that often leaves people wondering: is it merely a feeling or an action? The heartwarming journey will unlock the mysteries and embrace the beauty within the individual and will include each attendee writing a Love Letter to themselves, a heartfelt token of self-appreciation and reflection.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees must register for the 11:30 a.m. MST event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/794779606197?aff=oddtdtcreator

And the 5 p.m. MST event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/796348077537?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Butter Rising Institute:

Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world along with a personal touch to help working moms, specifically, single mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. Butterfly Rising Institute offers the BR Method, an 8-week certificate course program, which includes group and 1:1 coaching focusing on one of three pillars: career, communication, or cash flow. The systematic approach uses educational tools to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. After the program is complete, single mothers receive a certificate and are empowered to soar on their own. BRI also offers a community and network of other single mothers as well as annual retreats. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no single mother is left behind regardless of status, situation, or stigma. For more information visit: Butterfly Rising Institute

About Tanya Davis:

Tanya is a life coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and single motherhood. As a single mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current Ph.D. student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.