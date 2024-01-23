Councilmember Jawando's Statement on MCPS Leadership

MARYLAND, January 23 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando issued the following statement related to allegations that Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight was asked to step down by members of the Montgomery County Board of Education.

"I am aware of the multiple news reports alleging that Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight was asked to step down by members of the Montgomery County Board of Education. While this is a personnel matter with the Board, Dr. McKnight should be afforded due process, as with any employee.

"As chair of the Education and Culture Committee, I am focused on ensuring the students and staff have the support they need during this time. As a parent, I share the desire for more trust, transparency and accountability in the school system. I am committed to providing our 211 schools, 25,000 staff and 162,000 students with the resources they need to learn, grow and succeed.

"The Council expects the Office of Inspector General to issue their report on policy and procedure changes at MCPS. Once the report is released, a joint session with the Audit and Education and Culture committees will be held and open to the public."

