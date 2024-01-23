Submit Release
New Burke County Digital Flood Maps Available for Review

On Monday, February 19th the residents and business leaders in Unincorporated Burke County, the City of Morganton, and the Town of Drexel will be able to review and discuss the latest update to their flood hazard and flood risk data. This public open house meeting will provide an opportunity for residents and other stakeholders to see the results of the revised studies and new flood hazard areas, ask questions about the revised studies and the National Flood Insurance Program, and understand the requirements for submitting appeals or comments to the revised studies.  County and municipal employees will be on hand to help residents locate their properties from the flood hazard data and determine their level of flood risk.  Representatives from the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program will be available to answer questions about the hazard data update process, flood insurance coverage and floodplain management. 

Residents also can access the flood hazard data online at http://fris.nc.gov/fris/.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For more information on the public meeting, contact: Stacey Fuller, CFM, NCFMP Outreach Planner, 919-825-2315 or Peter Minter, Burke County Senior Planner, CZO, CFM at 828-764-9033

Meeting entrance and parking is on the side of the building next to Longhorn Steak House.

