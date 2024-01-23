CHRISTIAN AUTHOR DORIS HOWE BRINGS READERS INTO THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD OF ADOPTION
Author Doris Howe shares stories and testimonies from adoptive parents in her book "Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of people, parents especially, say that parenting is the hardest yet most rewarding job out there. This might be true but what about for adoptive parents? Doris Howe answers this question in detail and with intimate and real stories in her book Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle.
Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle is a balanced blend of religion and faith that comes in and with parenthood. It dares to connect with those who are considering adopting as well as those who have already adopted. The book also yearns to end the misjudgment on adoption.
Alyssa Avina of Hollywood Book Reviews believes that the book is perfect for those who enjoy reads on parenting and developing relationships with family and says, “The author did an incredible job of writing a book that is both informative and emotionally-driven, giving readers an intimate look into the life of adoptive parents through personal stories.”
Adoption Joys may be mostly for parents but everyone is welcome to learn and reflect from the shared stories. Even better to share it with the people who will benefit best from reading it.
A Missionary with Youth with A Mission, Doris Howe ministers young women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy.
She has been an adoption caseworker for nearly three decades, educating women, loving them, and, most importantly, praying with and for them. To access more of Doris’ information, visit her website here.
Hear the beautiful accounts of parents, learn from them, and secure a copy of "Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle" today.
