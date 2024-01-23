ADOPTION CASEWORKER AND AUTHOR DORIS HOWE INTRODUCES A BIG FAMILY AND SPARKS AN INSPIRING CONVERSATION AMONG READERS
Author Doris Howe tells the inspiring and spiritually stimulating story of the Shaws in her book "The Shaws Multiplied"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people do noteworthy deeds, they often show up in books or films. In the case of the Shaw family, they did not only make it to their family’s hearts but also into others. However, it was not a smooth path all along, so Doris Howe, author of "TheShaws Multiplied,” makes sure that the people know that the Shaws, just like everyone else, are just people too—fallible but very capable of doing beautiful things like love.
“The Shaws Multiplied” comprises the Shaws’ trials and triumphs over the years, from their humble beginnings to where they are now. The family, despite the difficulties in life, always managed to exude love within and toward others, always leaning on their faith in the Lord.
This made for an absorbing read, ripe with varied personalities, inspiring examples of strong faith, as well as interspersed with relevant Biblical quotes which help to reinforce the enlightenment pervading the book," Lisa Brown-Gilbert of Hollywood Book Review.
“The Shaws Multiplied” offers a safe space for those who are in the process of getting to know themselves (more) as they explore their options in life. A great gift to give a friend, a brother, or even a stranger.
An adoption caseworker of over two decades, Doris Howe has witnessed enough stories in the field that helped shape who she is, as a person and as a writer, now. She has been ministering to women who are victims of unplanned pregnancy, guiding them to the light. More of her works and information can be found on her website.
Get well acquainted with the Shaws, their values, and wisdom in life, and get a copy of “The Shaws Multiplied” now!
