Rachel Moyer endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump challenging incumbent Russ Diamond (PA-102)
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump endorse Rachel Moyer over incumbent for PA 102nd district announced Teddy Daniels VFAF National Ambassador.
Based on the incumbents public actions relative to our Vets and Law Enforcement we feel Rachel Moyer will better represent the people of 102nd district”LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Teddy Daniels VFAF National Ambassador
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump has endorsed Rachel Moyer for the 102nd Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Rachel Moyer is a pastor’s wife, stay at home mom of two boys and resides in Jackson Township, Lebanon County. Rachel grew up in a farming community and helped on her grandparents small farm. When she was 15 years old, her first job was as an elderly caregiver and she continued this job until graduation from college. She then received her degree in radiography in 1999 and had a rewarding career as an X-ray, CT, MRI technologist until she retired in 2014.
During the shutdown, Rachel was a member of FreePA and later became the FreePA Lebanon County chapter leader in September 2020. She began having meetings to educate members on state laws and training members to be poll workers, poll watchers and poll greeters for candidates to help ensure local election integrity. Since 2020, Rachel has been active in locating, vetting, and supporting constitutional conservative candidates and has volunteered and/or was a leader on various Republican campaigns for school board, county commissioner, state senate and governor.
In 2021, Rachel ran for school board and won her election. In January 2023, Rachel left FreePA and founded the constitutional conservative organization Pennsylvanians for Freedom. Her passion is to help and support other constitutional conservatives run for office and, as a lifelong conservative herself, to stand for truth with a conservative voice in her community. She believes an elected official should be a voice for the people and strives for that herself as a local elected official. Rachel will continue to be a conservative voice working for the people when elected as state representative for the 102nd district
HD-102: Rep. Gingrich Calls Out Diamond : https://www.politicspa.com/hd-102-rep-gingrich-calls-out-diamond-for-saying-cops-are-pigs-and-liars-video/61355/
