Jovie Nannies+Sitters looks to Aaniie to Create a Next-Generation Home Childcare Delivery Platform

Aaniie's solution for Jovi supports childcare placement agencies in mission to help families thrive. Jovie's new platform includes Aaniie's award-winning advanced workflows, plus unique interoperability with a national childcare backup-care network.

Jovie, the nation's largest childcare provider, chooses Aaniie technology to power their Childcare Reimagined mission to help families thrive.

The core foundational solutions that Aaniie enables allow providers and caregivers to be laser-focused on care – whether for children or seniors.” — Scott Zielski, Aaniie CEO

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, formerly Smartcare Software, provider of the leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Electronic Resource Planning (ERP) platform for care in the home, is honored to announce the rollout of Jovie Nannies+Sitters' childcare platform powered by Aaniie's innovative care cloud.

Several years ago, Jovie embarked on a journey to find an innovative technology solution to meet their future vision of childcare, as well as to support their growing franchise network. After conducting a rigorous review of existing childcare software platforms, Jovie discovered no existing on-market childcare solution met their needs. Expanding their search, they began to look toward adjacent home care market solutions. Specifically, they searched for care companies with a reputation for innovation and collaboration.

That's when they contacted Aaniie, which has gained a reputation for a solid technical foundation, innovation mindset, and customer partnering approach that lends itself to diverse care applications and expansions.

Deeply collaborating with Jovie's childcare team, Aaniie expanded its leading home care platform to support workflows specific to delivering childcare in homes, businesses, and events. Jovie's new platform includes all of Aaniie's award-winning advanced workflows, powerful communication tools, and caregiver retention solutions; plus, it offers unique interoperability with a national childcare backup-care network — including innovative technologies like instant-care bookings and advanced territory management.

"Collaborating with Aaniie will prove to be a game-changer for Jovie. The seamless integration has unlocked unparalleled potential in our respective markets. This partnership exemplifies innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity, marking a pivotal moment in our commitment to building stronger families," expressed Stuart Dupuy, President of Jovie.

"The needs of providers delivering care into the home are universal; childcare providers have many of the same needs and challenges as senior care providers," says Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. "The care workflow triangle between the provider, family, and caregiver is critically important for a successful care outcome and subsequent client satisfaction. The core foundational solutions that Aaniie enables allow providers and caregivers to be laser-focused on care – whether for children or seniors. We realized that applying our technology to overlapping home care areas like childcare is helping us advance the platform technologically and contributing benefits for all users across our broader care platform."

Aaniie is proud to power Jovie's vision for the future of family care. Together, we are working to make families stronger across the care continuum with mobile care solutions for everyone, everywhere.

To learn more about Jovie, visit www.jovie.com.

To learn more about Aaniie, visit www.smartcaresoftware.com.

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie, formerly Smartcare Software, is the developer of a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving the staffing and retention crisis in home and community-based care while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About Jovie Sitters+Nannies

Since 2001, Jovie has been building stronger families as the nation's most complete, full-service childcare resource – first as College Nannies and Sitters and now as Jovie. They provide families with fun, well-trained nannies and babysitters who are equipped with the tools and support they need to bring order and joy to homes. In 2016, Jovie became part of the Bright Horizons Family of Childcare Solutions as a wholly-owned subsidiary.