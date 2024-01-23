CONSUMER ALERT: THE NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE’S DIVISION OF CONSUMER PROTECTION PROVIDES TIPS TO AVOID CHECK WASHING SCAMS

The Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing consumers with guidance to avoid mail theft and check washing schemes. During check washing schemes, thieves steal checks, often in bulk from U.S. Postal Service mail collection boxes and use common chemicals like nail polish remover to erase (or “wash”) the payee and dollar amount while preserving the check’s original signature. These scammers can then profit from making checks out to themselves or selling the stolen, signed blank checks.

According to the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the number of check fraud crimes nationwide surged in 2020 and has worsened each year since. In 2022, FinCEN received over 680,000 suspicious activity reports related to check fraud, almost twice number recorded in 2021.

“People may not be writing as many paper checks but check fraud is still a serious issue because check washing scams can cost consumers hundreds to even thousands of dollars and the fraudulent charges can take weeks to reverse,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “To protect against having your bank account emptied, I encourage New Yorkers to follow our tips to protect themselves and their businesses.”

Daniel B. Brubaker, Inspector in Charge of the New York Division said, “When thieves violate the sanctity of the mail, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will spare no resource to bring these nefarious individuals to justice for their crimes. Our persistence in investigating these crimes, along with recent enhancements to USPS equipment and other prevention efforts, are the many ways we ensure the public’s trust in the U.S. Mail.”

Follow these tips to avoid mail theft and check washing scams:

TIPS TO AVOID CHECK WASHING:

Go directly to the post office to drop off your mail: When using a Blue Collection Box, try to do so before the last pickup of the day to minimize the amount of time the check spends in the box.

Check your mailbox frequently: Don’t leave mail in your mailbox overnight.

Hold mail at your local post office: If you are going to be away from home and can’t check your mail, request to have your mail held at your local post office or have a trusted neighbor pick it up until your return. You can submit a USPS Hold Mail request online at www.usps.com/manage/hold-mail.htm or in-person at your local post office.

Use black gel pens: Gel pens may have ink that thieves have greater difficulty erasing compared to standard ballpoint pens.

Sign up for informed delivery from USPS: Informed delivery services allow consumers to receive a daily email with pictures of all letter-sized mail for that address each day. You can sign up online at www.usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm

Review your checking account regularly: Look out for unusual or unexpected withdrawals from your bank account and take time to confirm when your checks clear.

What to do if you experience check washing:

Contact your bank immediately.

File a police report.

Report the check washing to the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or www.uspis.gov/report

