Mintel and Pureinsights Partner to Transform Client Experience with Generative AI

Pureinsights’ flexibility, quality personnel and collaborative spirit have had a profound impact on Mintel’s ability to innovate quickly and effectively.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (Pureinsights™) and Mintel, the world’s leading market intelligence agency, today announced a successful partnership that has transformed Mintel’s client experience through the power of generative AI.
— Jason Thomson, SVP Innovation at Mintel
The collaboration resulted in the creation of Mintel Leap, a groundbreaking AI-powered solution that provides Mintel’s clients with instant, insightful responses to their queries, drawing from the company’s vast library of proprietary research and human analysis.
The generative question and answer system not only enhances Mintel’s client engagement but also positions the company at the forefront of innovation in the market intelligence industry. Mintel Leap provides a significant competitive advantage allowing the company to deliver, with speed, quality and accuracy, research and recommendations on people, products and categories vital for businesses looking to inform their innovation or marketing strategies.
“The partnership between Mintel and Pureinsights exemplifies the success of an open, collaborative approach,” said Jason Thomson, SVP Innovation at Mintel. “Pureinsights’ flexibility, quality personnel and collaborative spirit have had a profound impact on Mintel’s ability to innovate quickly and effectively.”
"Mintel Leap is a testament to the power of our partnership with Mintel and cutting-edge tech like Retrieval Augmented Generation,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. "We are thrilled to have helped Mintel drive innovation through generative AI and transform search experiences for their clients.”
