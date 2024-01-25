Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,213 in the last 365 days.

Mintel and Pureinsights Partner to Transform Client Experience with Generative AI

Pureinsights’ flexibility, quality personnel and collaborative spirit have had a profound impact on Mintel’s ability to innovate quickly and effectively.”
— Jason Thomson, SVP Innovation at Mintel
HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (Pureinsights™) and Mintel, the world’s leading market intelligence agency, today announced a successful partnership that has transformed Mintel’s client experience through the power of generative AI.

The collaboration resulted in the creation of Mintel Leap, a groundbreaking AI-powered solution that provides Mintel’s clients with instant, insightful responses to their queries, drawing from the company’s vast library of proprietary research and human analysis.

The generative question and answer system not only enhances Mintel’s client engagement but also positions the company at the forefront of innovation in the market intelligence industry. Mintel Leap provides a significant competitive advantage allowing the company to deliver, with speed, quality and accuracy, research and recommendations on people, products and categories vital for businesses looking to inform their innovation or marketing strategies.

“The partnership between Mintel and Pureinsights exemplifies the success of an open, collaborative approach,” said Jason Thomson, SVP Innovation at Mintel. “Pureinsights’ flexibility, quality personnel and collaborative spirit have had a profound impact on Mintel’s ability to innovate quickly and effectively.”

"Mintel Leap is a testament to the power of our partnership with Mintel and cutting-edge tech like Retrieval Augmented Generation,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. "We are thrilled to have helped Mintel drive innovation through generative AI and transform search experiences for their clients.”

About Pureinsights™

Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. Now we can take you "Beyond Search", using Generative AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard together with Vector Search, Knowledge Graphs, and Natural Language Processing to modernize your organization's search capabilities and deliver the intuitive search experience users want. "Just make it work like Google."

Pureinsights™ is a trademarks of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.

Read the full Pureinsights Case Study on Mintel
For more information about Pureinsights services and technology visit us at pureinsights.com

Graham Gillen
Pureinsights Technology Corporation
email us here

You just read:

Mintel and Pureinsights Partner to Transform Client Experience with Generative AI

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more