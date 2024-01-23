New Bath Robe Towel Constructed with Bamboo Cotton Provides Environmentally Friendly Option to Dry Off After Bathing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire S. of Wausau, WI is the creator of the Bath Robe Towel, a hooded bathrobe constructed using bamboo cotton designed as a more environmentally sustainable and effective alternative to standard bath towels. The absorptive properties of the bamboo cotton ensure the wearer is dry while offering full body coverage to walk around the home if desired. The towel features comfortable terry cloth material on the interior and waffle-like material on the exterior, constructed using bamboo cotton, to help facilitate optimal absorption.
The towel helps maintain environmental sustainability, reducing the number of laundry loads required when compared to standard bath towels. In addition to drying the wearer off, the robe will provide great cover while leaving the bathroom. The armpit seam needs to be down to the pocket so it’s more of a bat wing as it’ll be easier to put an arm in when it’s wet. The robe utilizes a viscous combination of materials, bamboo, cotton, and hemp for construction, featuring both sleek and waffle-style materials. It is designed as a hooded head to floor bathrobe with two ties sewn in at the waist line that keep it secure to the body. The hood is designed for multipurpose use, as it will be used as a hair towel, face towel, and to hang on a hook.
The market for sustainable bath towels and robes is growing as consumers become more conscious of environmentally friendly products. Sustainable options often include towels and robes made from organic cotton, bamboo, or other eco-friendly materials. Many companies have been incorporating sustainable practices into their production processes, such as reducing water usage, utilizing eco-friendly dyes, and avoiding harmful chemicals. Products like the Bath Robe Towel accommodate these practices and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Claire filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bath Robe Towel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Bath Robe Towel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The towel helps maintain environmental sustainability, reducing the number of laundry loads required when compared to standard bath towels. In addition to drying the wearer off, the robe will provide great cover while leaving the bathroom. The armpit seam needs to be down to the pocket so it’s more of a bat wing as it’ll be easier to put an arm in when it’s wet. The robe utilizes a viscous combination of materials, bamboo, cotton, and hemp for construction, featuring both sleek and waffle-style materials. It is designed as a hooded head to floor bathrobe with two ties sewn in at the waist line that keep it secure to the body. The hood is designed for multipurpose use, as it will be used as a hair towel, face towel, and to hang on a hook.
The market for sustainable bath towels and robes is growing as consumers become more conscious of environmentally friendly products. Sustainable options often include towels and robes made from organic cotton, bamboo, or other eco-friendly materials. Many companies have been incorporating sustainable practices into their production processes, such as reducing water usage, utilizing eco-friendly dyes, and avoiding harmful chemicals. Products like the Bath Robe Towel accommodate these practices and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Claire filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bath Robe Towel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Bath Robe Towel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com