InventionHome® Inventor Creates Lifesaving Vehicle Sensor that Detects Elevated Temperatures, CO, CO2, and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana C. of Granville, NY is the creator of the SLP Sensor, a comprehensive and lifesaving combination of sensors for vehicles that sound an alert if anyone is left behind in the vehicle. The sensor features a 360-degree camera, carbon monoxide sensor, carbon dioxide sensor, temperature sensors, holographic indicia, and a smartphone app, that work in conjunction to ensure a child or pet is promptly removed from the vehicle if any levels approach dangerous thresholds. The sensor utilizes a combination of established technology and sensors, including motion, camera, weight, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and temperature sensors.
When the system detects motion, along with an increase in CO levels in the vehicle and/or unsafe interior temperature breach, the vehicle’s stock alarm will sound as well as display a holographic on each of the windows stating there is life detected inside vehicle, and the interior is approaching unsafe temperature. A smartphone alert is simultaneously sent to the vehicle owner to notify them of a living being still present within the vehicle.
The camera may also be used as a safety feature to check the vehicle before getting in to make sure nobody has broken in and is waiting inside. Emergency services can be contacted with a location should the alert sound for a long period of time without anyone opening the vehicle. Ultimately, the system helps prevent children and pets from being left in unsafe vehicles
Market for vehicle sensors that identify elevated temperature and harmful gas and/or emission levels are part of the broader automotive sensor market, which has been experiencing significant growth due to advancements in automotive technologies, increasing demand for safety features, and stricter emission regulations. Increasingly stringent safety and emissions regulations are driving the demand for sensors that can monitor various environmental conditions inside and outside the vehicle. Advancements in sensor technology, including improvements in accuracy, reliability, and miniaturization, have made temperature and CO sensors more viable for integration into vehicles.
Sensors are increasingly being integrated with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to provide comprehensive safety solutions, including monitoring driver and passenger conditions. The integration of these sensors into both new and existing vehicles will be crucial for manufacturers to remain competitive and compliant in the evolving automotive industry. The SLP Sensor includes multiple features that help improve driver and passenger safety and would benefit any manufacturer looking to expand their product lines.
Diana filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her SLP Sensor product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the SLP Sensor can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
