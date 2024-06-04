InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Flexible Lid for Food Cans, Bowls, and Other Containers to Preserve Leftovers
Christianna K. of Slidell, LA is the creator of the Pliable Variable Diameter Sealing Lid, a single piece sealing lid made of a soft, flexible material that allows the lid to cover and reseal an opened food container. The flexible lip seal may have such a length to allow it to seal against the outside circumference of the container, below the lid ridge. Since the lip is flexible, it can accommodate containers of varying diameter and does not require the opening to be perfectly round.
A pull tab is provided on the sealing lid to assist in the installation and removal of the sealing lid from a container. Users can temporarily reseal open food containers like cans, bowls, and cups to preserve unused product for future consumption. The lid eliminates the need to throw food away and saves considerable time and effort when transferring leftover food to different types of storage containers.
Growing awareness about food preservation and reducing food waste is driving the demand for effective food storage solutions. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and the trend of meal prepping and home-cooked meals have increased the need for reliable food storage containers and lids. Manufacturers are offering customizable and innovative lid designs, such as stackable lids, color-coded options, and lids with integrated features like vents for microwave use.
The increasing focus on sustainability, coupled with innovative designs, will likely drive the development of new products that meet evolving consumer needs. The flexibility and versatility of the Pliable Variable Diameter Sealing Lid offers multiple features that would expand any manufacturer’s product line. Most storage containers are paired with a lid that fits a specific size; however, this new and innovative product is universal and can accommodate any type of container.
Christianna was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Pliable Variable Diameter Sealing Lid product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pliable Variable Diameter Sealing Lid can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
