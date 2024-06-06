InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Reusable Water Bottle That Doubles as a Relaxing and Entertaining Fidget Toy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anika D. of Ontario Canada is the creator of the Fidget Pop Water Bottle, a reusable water bottle with a fidget pop toy integrated within the center of the bottle or applied as a sleeve. The removable fidget band allows users to pop the bubbles and play with the toy for fun, sensory and stress relief while still being able to consume water from the bottle. The water bottle itself is fully functional and includes a pop-out drinking spout or an opening for a straw. The water bottles can be constructed using plastic or other suitable materials for washing and reusability.
The water bottles and bands can be available in several different sizes, colors, styles, and designs. Whether the popping bubbles are integrated into the bottle or applied independently via the sleeve, they offer stress relief and sensory entertainment while maintaining easy access to water for staying hydrated throughout the day.
The market for reusable water bottles has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increased awareness of environmental issues and a shift towards sustainability. As such, consumers are becoming more conscious of single-use plastic waste and are actively seeking eco-friendly alternatives like reusable water bottles. Reusable water bottles are typically available in a wide range of designs, colors, and sizes, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Customization options, such as personalized bottles or branded bottles from favorite companies, have also boosted market demand.
While functionality and eco friendliness is important when marketing to consumers who frequently purchase reusable water bottles, there are still more innovative and versatile customizations that can be introduced. Products like the Fidget Pop Water Bottle take advantage of unused space on the bottle to integrate and/or attach different items and products. The Fidget Pop Water Bottle offers multiple functionalities in a single product—users can stay hydrated with environmental consciousness in mind through the reusable bottle, and they can also utilize the fidget pop bubbles for a distraction or just plain entertainment.
Anika filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fidget Pop Water Bottle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fidget Pop Water Bottle can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
