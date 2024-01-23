nOps Compute Copilot Now Supports Kubernetes Cluster Autoscaler
nOps Compute Copilot integrates with Cluster Autoscaler to automate EKS resource management, helping businesses save while effortlessly scaling resources.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Cloud Optimization Platform nOps is thrilled to announce that Compute Copilot now supports the two leading native Amazon Web Services (AWS) node management frameworks, Cluster Autoscaler and Karpenter. Compute Copilot harnesses the full potential of these AWS-native solutions, integrated with nOps’ advanced AI-driven cost optimization engine.
Copilot is designed to simplify the complexities and challenges associated with managing commitments and Spot workloads in a dynamic Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) environment. It monitors the Spot market and your dynamic usage to schedule and scale your workloads for maximal stability, time savings, and cost savings. By ensuring you are always on optimal blend of compute resources with minimal engineering intervention, teams are freed to focus on building and innovating.
To help customers get the most out of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Spot discounts, nOps uses proprietary machine learning (ML) modeling based on $1+ billion of AWS spend to predict terminations 60 minutes in advance.
“nOps makes it easy to save with cost-effective Spot instances,” said JT Giri, CEO of nOps. “Once teams try it out, they never want to go back to managing workloads manually. nOps automatically and continuously optimizes your workloads onto the most reliable and cost-effective instance types, minimizing your risk of interruption. This proactive approach allows users to benefit from Spot savings, with enterprise-level SLAs for reliability.”
nOps Copilot was engineered to prevent vendor-lock in. Because it integrates with Cluster Autoscaler and updates configurations in your AWS-native tools, no major architecture update is needed to onboard or offboard. You can learn more about Copilot for EKS here.
About nOps
nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability.
In the current economic climate, operational efficiency and controlling costs is increasingly critical. That’s why nOps is focused on providing customers with the leading all-in-one cloud optimization solution. With nOps, businesses can gain complete visibility into their cloud infrastructure, identify inefficiencies, and take action to optimize their cloud resources.
To learn more, visit www.nops.io.
Chris Pisarkiewicz
nOps
email us here