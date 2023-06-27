nOps Announces Its Participation In FinOps X Conference
nOps joins FinOps X conference, in San Diego from July 27-30, 2023. It aims to tackle FinOps challenges and optimize cloud spend.
Join us at FinOps X to strengthen your FinOps knowledge and explore our cloud cost optimization expertise. Visit our booth for exclusive interactions with our Cloud Expert.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nOps, a leading cloud management platform, has announced its participation in the highly anticipated FinOps X conference hosted by the FinOps Foundation. The conference, scheduled from July 27-30, 2023, in San Diego, is the premier gathering for cloud experts. Attendees worldwide can network, collaborate, and gain valuable insights into tackling FinOps challenges.
FinOps X 2023 will offer attendees an immersive experience focused on managing and optimizing cloud spend as the cloud landscape continues to evolve. The conference presents a unique opportunity to expand knowledge and establish meaningful connections with experts from the global open-source community. With over 1,000 attendees expected, FinOps X 2023 promises to be the largest event of its kind.
Renowned industry leaders are set to deliver compelling keynote speeches at FinOps X 2023. The conference program features three full days of engaging content including keynote presentations, breakout sessions, lightning talks, and chalk talks.
"We are delighted to participate in FinOps X and share our FinOps expertise," said James Wilson, VP of Engineering at nOps. "This conference provides an unparalleled platform for professionals to come together, learn from industry leaders, and strengthen their FinOps knowledge. We look forward to engaging with attendees, exchanging insights, and showcasing how nOps can optimize cloud cost management."
nOps specializes in optimizing cloud management and is committed to helping organizations navigate the complexities of cloud cost optimization, compliance, and governance. Their industry-leading FinOps platform empowers businesses to gain comprehensive insights into their cloud costs, identify areas for improvement, and implement effective cost-saving strategies to drive operational excellence.
By visiting nOps at Booth S13 at FinOps X, attendees will have exclusive access to one-on-one interactions with their team of experts, live demonstrations of their FinOps platform and networking opportunities.
Don't miss the opportunity to connect with nOps and explore cutting-edge FinOps solutions at FinOps X.
