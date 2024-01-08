nOps Joins the AWS Service Ready Partner Program for Amazon EC2 Spot Instances
Leading cloud optimization platform nOps has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Spot Instances.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nOps, a leading cloud optimization platform, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances. This designation recognizes nOps’s proven success in helping AWS customers leverage Amazon EC2 Spot Instances for greater cost savings and efficiency in their cloud operations.
Joining the AWS Service Ready Program differentiates nOps as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances. The Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Partner Program is specifically designed to help AWS customers find AWS Partners that help them take advantage of Amazon EC2 Spot, saving up to 90% compared to On-Demand rates. This program emphasizes solutions that are not only technically validated by AWS solution architects, but also optimized for cost-efficiency and ready for seamless integration with AWS services.
“We are thrilled to receive the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Partner designation,” said JT Giri, CEO of nOps. “Our focus at nOps is to empower engineering teams by streamlining cost optimization through advanced AI modeling and automation. We simplify and automate the complexities of workload scheduling, provisioning, and scaling, so engineers can focus on building with the full breadth of innovative AWS services.”
In the current economic climate, where cloud cost management is increasingly critical, nOps is focused on providing customers with the leading all-in-one cost optimization solution. The platform recently was named #1 in G2’s cloud cost management category by startup and enterprise customers. With nOps, businesses can gain complete visibility into their cloud infrastructure, identify inefficiencies, and take action to optimize their cloud resources.
To streamline cost optimization for today’s engineering teams, the AWS Service Ready Program helps customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services so they can spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time building and scaling with solutions proven to work on AWS.
To help customers get the most out of Amazon EC2 Spot discounts, nOps uses proprietary machine learning (ML) modeling based on $1+ billion of AWS spend. It continuously analyzes the Amazon EC2 Spot market, dynamic usage, and existing commitments to manage resources and optimize workloads for the best price and stability.
