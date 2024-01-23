Soutron Global Publishes Resourceful Article About Modernizing Library and Archive Information Management Systems
Implementation fees incentive for libraries and archives that commit to modernizingSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information resources, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the availability of an insightful new article regarding modernizing library and archive information management systems titled "4 Adverse Impacts of Not Modernizing Special Library and Archive Technologies." This article serves as a resource for library, archive, and information professionals who are looking for guiding points regarding reasons they should strive to modernize their library and archive technologies.
The article delves into many aspects of technology modernization in special libraries and archives, highlighting the immediate and long-term consequences of not updating these systems, including security vulnerabilities and economic strains. Furthermore, it provides a detailed analysis of the impacts on organizational efficiency and access to information.
Key features of the article include a review of economic and security implications along with an exploration of the various challenges faced by libraries and archives due to outdated technologies.
In 2023, Soutron Global was instrumental in helping several special libraries and archives transition from legacy systems to more integrated and efficient solutions, due to the flexible customizations available in Soutron. These efforts have streamlined workflows and significantly improved secure access to information, highlighting the benefits of using modern technology. Organizations in the financial, engineering, legal, publishing, pharmaceutical, and think tank industries have gained these modernization benefits having implemented Soutron in 2023.
As an incentive to support more organizations in their modernization journey, Soutron Global is offering a special promotion to help organizations provide information access portals that are designed to support their needs. For any commitments to begin modernization efforts by March 31, 2024, Soutron Global will provide a 25% reduction in implementation fees. This offer is a testament to Soutron Global's dedication to fostering advancements in the field of library and archive management.
We encourage all library, archives, and information professionals to read this article and consider the benefits of modernizing their technology infrastructure. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.soutron.com/blog/general/bridging-the-innovation-gap-for-special-libraries-and-archives/
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collections libraries, archives, and information centers that makes knowledge curation easy, saving organizations time, effort, and money, while providing for optimal information and knowledge management. As a client-driven company dedicated to “Managing Library and Archive Transformation” with strong award-winning leadership. Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
Elizabeth Kelley
Soutron Global
email us here