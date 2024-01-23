January 2024 Promoted Opportunities

YHDP

The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) is an initiative designed to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness. The goal of the YHDP is to support selected communities, including rural, suburban, and urban areas across the United States, in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness.

YHDP Orientation Sessions

Washington State Department of Commerce Balance of State via the Office of Homeless Youth is hosting information sessions. All are welcome to participate.

Orientation sessions will be hosted on four dates from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT. Please attend the YHDP sessions online (via Zoom).

January 10, 2024 Session – History, BoS Structure & Y4Y Board

January 17, 2024 Session – Project Types

January 24, 2024 Session – Eligibility, CE & YYA Prioritization Tool

January 31, 2024 Session – Performance Measures & Goals

YHDP Technical Assistance Meetings

Washington State Department of Commerce Balance of State via the Office of Homeless Youth in partnership with HUD is hosting technical assistance meeting for funded programs under YHDP. These Programs include Rapid Rehousing, Transitional housing, and Coordinated Entry.

For more information and registration to attend please contact Riannon Bardsley at Riannon.Bardsley@Commerce.wa.gov

RRH: First Thursday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

TH: Second Tuesday of the month from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

CE: Second Thursdays of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

North Star Advocates the Bridge Coalition Advisory Council

The Bridge Coalition is a statewide program addressing the system gaps related to young people exiting inpatient behavioral health treatment who are highest risk to being homeless 3-12 months of discharge. This is a policy advocacy Council and does not provide direct services. Stipend is $75.00 per hour.

Normal meetings: Third Tuesday of the month from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

State coalition meetings: Fourth Tuesday of the month from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

For more information, please contact Jim Theofelis at Jim@NorthStarAdvocates.org.

Balance of State Youth for Youth Advisory Board

Weekly meeting for youth and young adults with lived experience from any Washington State County excluding King, Spokane, Peirce, and Snohomish.

Meeting schedule: Every week, rotating the first Tuesday of the month and then the following Thursday every other week (one week Tuesday then the next week on Thursday, then back to Tuesday). Please attend the BoSY4Y advisory board meetings online (via Zoom). Tuesday meetings are held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday meetings are helpd from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Please attend the BoSY4Y advisory board meetings online (via Zoom).

Compensation will be provided for YYA attendees who are eligible (lived expert & not being compensated by another resource) at $45/hr. If you are interested, complete the BoSY4Y sign up form.