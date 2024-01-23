Certus Core Announces its Strategic Advisory Board
New team brings together executive leaders to continue the company’s growth and development of its innovative knowledge graph softwareTAMPA, FL, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certus Core, the data engineering and generative-AI software company announced the creation of its Strategic Advisors Board composed of exceptional industry leaders that will provide Certus Core with strategic growth and advice in its expansion across the government and financial technology markets.
The composition of Certus Core’s Strategic Advisory Board represents some of the most highly qualified members of the national security space and venture capital. As Jake Dyal, CEO of Certus Core states, “we are incredibly grateful and excited that Marshall (Billingslea), Stephanie (Usry Bellistri) and Jim (Smith) have joined Certus as members of our Strategic Advisory Board. The experience and expertise of all three of these incredible professionals, not only provide us with an unparalleled level of advice, but also highlight the diverse markets Certus Core intends to serve.”
“This is an incredible time for Certus Core. The momentum of organizations requiring a better understanding of their data has shifted from a want to an absolute requirement. From national security, great power competition and the scale of data being generated every day, companies, agencies, and the government need a better approach for scalable data structure to extract knowledge from that data. Certus Core is at the forefront of this revolution,” says Casey Johnson, VP of Business Development.
Certus Core’s Strategic Advisory Board are:
Mr. Marshall Billingslea, Former Special Presidential Envoy U.S. Department of State; Asst. Secretary for Terrorist Financing, U.S. Treasury Department, Dep, Under Secretary US Navy, Former President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
Mrs. Stephanie Usry Bellistri, General Partner of New North Ventures, Board Member Third Option Foundation, Former Central Intelligence Agency, Former Palantir
Mr. Jim Smith, Former Acquisition Executive for U.S. Special Operations Command, Retired Colonel, Infantry, U.S. Army
Certus Core recently closed its $1.625M seed series round and is pursuing its Series A investment round.
About Certus Core
Founded in 2021, Certus Core is a software company founded by Veterans dedicated to changing the way people and machines interact with data. We build knowledge systems that solve your complex data problems and decision-making challenges. Our software platform, sKG, cuts through data noise and supports AI powered queries. Using concepts from the mission configured by the user, sKG integrates data, measures value, and enables action - quickly.
