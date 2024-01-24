DrCloudEHR Partners with Community Hope and Recovery Center
DrCloudEHR, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions, announced its recent collaboration with Community Hope and RecoveryBEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1969, the Community Hope & Recovery Center is a prominent rural community mental health center in Beardstown, Illinois. The organization is dedicated to partnering with individuals, families, and the community to foster hope, wellness, and recovery. By addressing behavioral health needs, substance use, and other social and emotional issues, Community Hope and Recovery Center aims to restore the quality of life for those they serve.
"DrCloudEHR was an attractive option for our Agency because of its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and robust system features. It will allow us to better meet our clients' needs, while at the same time, removing barriers to the success of our team. From the onset of the process, it was clear that the DrCloudEHR team is passionate about and invested in the growth of their product and their partners." Diana Feigl, Executive Director, Community Hope & Recovery Center.
EnSoftek's cutting-edge DrCloudEHR platform aligns seamlessly with the mission of Community Hope and Recovery Center. By providing a comprehensive suite of solutions, DrCloudEHR empowers mental health professionals to deliver efficient, patient-centered care. The platform's robust features, including ePrescribing, TeleHealth, Patient Portal, Custom Reports, and Billing, will support Community Hope and Recovery Center in delivering high-quality mental health services in the most accessible and non-stigmatizing manner.
"We are thrilled to partner with Community Hope and Recovery Center in their mission to make a positive impact on mental health and wellness in the Beardstown community," said Ramana Reddy, CEO at DrCloudEHR. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting mental health organizations with innovative and tailored EHR solutions."
About DrCloudEHR™
DrCloudEHR™ is a purpose-built digital health solution to redefine whole-person care and elevate the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. It seamlessly integrates clinical, executive, and financial data, harnessing the power of actionable intelligence. It is a transformative platform that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and fosters a tightly integrated, efficient healthcare delivery network. Its comprehensive approach is strategically designed to increase access to healthcare, facilitate recovery, and optimize therapeutic outcomes, revolutionizing healthcare delivery and management.
DrCloudEHR serves a range of health and human services agencies/providers/treatment centers, including mental health/psychiatry, substance abuse/addiction, public health, crisis services, family and children's services, intellectual/developmental disabilities, education/school health centers, veteran homes, and certified community behavioral health centers.
