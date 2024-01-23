Webolutions Is a Gold Level Sponsor of IFCS Nibbles and Sips Event

Webolutions Digital Marketing Agency

This charity event raises money to combat hunger and provide basic human services to low-income individuals in the Denver area.

We’re excited to be a sponsor for the 2024 Nibbles and Sips Event,” said John Vachalek, CEO of Webolutions.” — John Vachalek

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webolutions, Denver’s leading digital marketing agency, has signed on to become a Gold Level sponsor of the IFCS Nibbles and Sips Event. This fundraiser is taking place on Saturday February 24 from 5:00-8:30 pm at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) is a nonprofit social services organization providing hunger alleviation services, basic human services and enrichment programs to low-income individuals in the Denver area.

“We’re excited to be a sponsor for the 2024 Nibbles and Sips Event,” said John Vachalek, CEO of Webolutions. “At Webolutions, our purpose is To Empower Passionate People to Thrive. Supporting charitable events in our community is one of the many ways we live this purpose every day. The IFCS team is truly passionate about their cause and as a Gold Level sponsor for this event, we’re doing our part to empower this group of passionate individuals to thrive in their efforts to assist those in our community facing the greatest need.”

The Nibbles and Sips Event is a fine food and beverage tasting gala that raises money in support of IFCS’ One Can Feed Hunger Alleviation Campaign. The funds will be put towards a variety of programs and services administered by IFCS to improve family wellness and help low-income individuals overcome trauma and tragedy in their lives.

Last year’s Nibbles and Sips Event raised $225,000 through sponsorships, games of skill and auctions. This year, the organization has set a goal of raising $250,000. The impact of this fundraising event will be felt by many children, families and seniors throughout the Denver area who are in need of vital resources.

If you’re interested in learning about how to become a sponsor for the Nibbles and Sips Event or would like to donate an auction item, please contact IFCS’ Development Director, Todd McPherson, at (303) 725-9894 or email toddm@ifcs.org.

About Webolutions

Established in 1994, Webolutions is the most comprehensive digital marketing agency in Colorado. The company builds superior custom websites with search engine rankings and user engagement in mind. They are experts in bringing a company’s brand to life in order to more effectively achieve their business goals. Webolutions uses a uniquely crafted and meticulous methodology to ensure that website development and design is done from the ground up with a single goal: to maximize your results and impact.

###