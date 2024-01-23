Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, January 22, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, January 22 includes the following: 

Monday, January 22 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the ribbon cutting for the Carroll A. Cambell, Jr. Alzheimer's Initiative, McAlbany Family Center for Collaborative Research, Greenwood Genetic Center, 113 Gregor Mendel Circle, Greenwood, S.C.  

