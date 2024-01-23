Tide Services Signs exclusive Development Rights Agreement in Dallas, Texas, with Portion Capital
Strategic Expansion in Dallas Fortifies Tide Cleaners' Market Leadership, Fueled by the Expertise of Portion Capital.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Cleaners is proud to announce the opening of a new multi-unit presence in Dallas, Texas. This strategic expansion, led by experienced operators Patrick Elverum, Jimmy Crain, and Nathan Watkins from the Portion Capital and current franchise operators, Dylan Salvo & Lyle Lundy, exemplifies Tide's commitment to bringing high-quality laundry and dry-cleaning services to more communities.
Portion Capital, co-founded by Jimmy Crain and Nathan Watkins, is known for its growth equity partnerships and focus on redemptive business. The Portion Capital team members have successfully launched and managed numerous ventures, including this recent collaboration with Tide Cleaners. Portion’s people-centric investment strategy and executive team aligns perfectly with Tide Cleaners' mission, leveraging the strengths of proven business leaders like Mr.(s) Elverum, Crain and Watkins.
Patrick J. Elverum brings a wealth of experience from various leadership roles, including his tenure as COO at Call Box and as a US Navy Nuclear Submarine Officer. His expertise in sales, project management, and people management will be invaluable in driving Tide Cleaners' and Laundromat growth in the region.
The commitment does not stop there! This powerhouse team has also committed to 5 Tide Laundromat locations in addition to the above established network. Tide Laundromat offers all-inclusive laundry services with smart washers that auto-dispense Tide or Gain detergent and Downy or Gain fabric softener, eliminating the need for customers to bring their own. The laundromat enhances customer experience with free parking, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and an intuitive app for convenient payment and loyalty management.
Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide Services, emphasizes “We are thrilled to collaborate with seasoned investors like the team at Portion Capital. This partnership signifies more than just an expansion; it represents a fusion of top-tier management, robust investment strategies, and a commitment to community service.”
Lawrence Brown, SVP of Franchising & Development of Tide Services, stated “The Portion Capital brings everything we seek in franchisees as we expand across the U.S.: highly capitalized, multi-unit franchisees, with a guest-obsessed mindset.”
About Tide Services:
Tide Services, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, stands as America's premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services (Tide Cleaners & Tide Laundromats). Renowned for its commitment to superior quality and exemplary customer service, Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States. The brand not only offers innovative laundry solutions but also presents lucrative franchise opportunities to investors. These opportunities are steeped in the immense brand awareness and reputation that Tide Services commands. Additionally, franchisees benefit from the support and extensive brand-building expertise of Procter & Gamble, an international powerhouse in the consumer goods industry.
